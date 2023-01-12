Jennifer Lopez Shares Getting Ready Pics as She Kicks Off Press Tour: 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink'

Jennifer Lopez knows how to look pretty in pink!

While on a press tour for her new movie Shotgun Wedding, the Emmy nominee, 53, dolled up in a head-to-toe pink outfit — and she took to Instagram with all the details of her designer look.

In one snapshot, the "Let's Get Loud" singer appears to be mid-interview alongside costar Josh Duhamel. Lopez wears a baby pink ruched Magda Butrym bodycon dress with a statement floral appliqué on the neckline. The dress retails for $1,695 on the label's site.

She paired the high-end piece with nude-colored heels, gold earrings and a Coach shoulder bag.

The actress also shared a behind-the-scenes pic at her getting ready, in which she poses in the mirror wearing the one piece and a matching leather trench coat while baring a makeup-free face and a top knot bun.

"On Wednesdays we wear pink," she captioned the post, referencing the iconic line from Mean Girls.

Getting glammed up is nothing new for the JLo Beauty founder who certainly knows how to dress to impress. But over the holidays, she took her glitzy ensembles up a few notches.

For her hummingbird-themed Christmas celebrations, she opted for preppy style with a white-collared teal dress decorated with red ribbons. She wore the frock with ruby platform heels and white flower motif earrings.

The bird was the focal point of her and husband Ben Affleck's holiday party as well and in detailing the star-studded affair in her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez noted that the emerald green floor-length Gucci gown that she had stashed away in her closet was the "perfect" piece to wear to the fête.

Then on New Year's Eve, she gave fans an inside look at her intimate celebrations, for which she donned a red-and-black gown with a plunging neckline and green ribbon broach.

In a holiday montage shared to Instagram, Lopez is also seen wearing a pair of 2023 glasses. She captioned the post with well-wishes written in English and Spanish.