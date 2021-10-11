Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Last Duel Premiere with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez posed in a shimmering brown Herve Leger look at the red carpet premiere of Ben Affleck's new film, The Last Duel

The actress, 52, attended the New York City premiere of The Last Duel Oct. 9 to support Affleck, 49, who co-wrote and stars in the upcoming drama. In two photos posted to her Instagram account Sunday, Lopez watches from the side of the red carpet as her boyfriend poses for photographers at the event.

In the first photo, Lopez — dressed in a shimmering brown two-piece look — glances back at the camera, while in the second, she turns all her attention to Affleck, who is standing on the red carpet in front of her.

For Saturday's event, Lopez wore a Herve Leger crop top and maxi skirt, which she paired with brown metallic strappy heels and a leather and gold clutch. She styled her hair in a half-up 'do and finished off the look with gold statement earrings and chunky gold rings.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Affleck wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo for premiere, rocking the navy corduroy Purple Label suit from the classic American brand.

"Red carpet magic ✨ #TheLastDuel premiere NYC 🎥," Lopez captioned her post.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend The Last Duel New York Premiere on October 09, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In an Instagram post shared by Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn, Lopez showed off her Last Duel premiere fashion from all angles, posing for a head-on shot, plus a video on the red carpet.

Saturday's event comes about a month after Lopez and Affleck made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in 15 years. The couple first dated in July 2002 and later got engaged before calling it off in January 2004.

They rekindled their romance this past spring before taking the relationship public on Instagram in July. After spending a loved-up summer together, Affleck and Lopez plunged into a busy fall, but have been making time for each other despite packed schedules.

A source told PEOPLE last month that the couple have planned to "see each other when they can" this fall, with Affleck in Texas filming his upcoming thriller Hypnotic and Lopez in Vancouver working on The Mother.

Still, they've managed to carve out time for their romance, with Affleck recently flying to New York City to watch Lopez's Global Citizen Live performance.