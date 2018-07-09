Jennifer Lopez Wears a Sexy Two-Piece Ensemble for Date Night with Alex Rodriguez

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to find the perfect summer ensemble to transition from a beachside lunch to a hot date night.

The actress and singer, who will celebrate her 49th birthday later this month, stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday night with beau Alex Rodriguez. Lopez rocked a two-piece outfit, white with vertical navy stripes. The wide-legged pants matched the belly-baring top, which she covered for the evening with a white cropped sweater.

The star completed her look with beige heels and a striped Chanel tote.

Nearby, Rodriguez accompanied his date in a tan suit with a checkered blue shirt underneath.

Jennifer Lopez REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Turns out, the date night look was also perfected suited for daytime. The Shades of Blue star showed a hint of her look in a selfie from earlier in the day.

“Happy Sunday Funday everyone!!! ☀☀☀☀🔥🏖😘,” she captioned the Instagram shot, which showed off her long locks and hoop earrings.

Lopez also shot a quick video on social media that showed her enjoying lunch with a scenic view of the ocean, losing the jacket for a perfect summertime ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Perhaps Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel, is eyeing the outfit for future use — Lopez told PEOPLE at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal in February that her little girl is already claiming her mom’s closet.

“It”s funny,” she said. “There’s a few things that she wants and likes of mine.”

Lopez added, “I can’t even remember now because now it’s always like, ‘Mommy, save that for me. Mommy, save that for me.'”