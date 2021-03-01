Jennifer Lopez Posts Sexy Self-Care Sunday Photo in Plunging, Skin-Baring Bodysuit

Okay, it's time we all start using JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez is still "Jenny from the Block!"

On Sunday, the star showed off her fit core in a steamy photo she shared on Instagram. The post came just one day ahead of the two-month anniversary of her eponymous skincare line, JLo Beauty, which she launched on New Year's Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"#Selfcare Sunday ✨♡✨ @jlobeauty #selfiesunday #sundayfunday," the bodysuit-clad songstress captioned her mirror selfie. Famous pals including Kelly Rowland, Vivica A. Fox, Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan were among those to like the post.

Lopez's "labor of love" JLo Beauty is complete with a series of products designed to enhance the skin, including That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex, That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with Hyaluronic Acid.

On Sunday, the Marry Me actress' friend Drew Barrymore shared a video of herself unboxing her JLo Beauty gift set.

"I am the proud recipient of a @jlobeauty mini fridge!!" she captioned her Instagram clip. "This is the best gift ever, thank you for including me on your mailing list @jlo I can't wait to try all of your products and I LOVE the names !!!#sistersinbeauty."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez & Matthew McConaughey Remember The Wedding Planner 20 Years Later

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In the clip, Barrymore said, "Everything you do, JLo, has so much [tender love and care]."

The 50 First Dates star was also thrilled about Lopez' packaging, saying, "Oh my gosh! It's a JLo Beauty mini fridge!"

She went on to express her gratitude and admiration for JLo, saying, "Thank you Jennifer Lopez. I have loved you forever and I will continue to love you forever."

"I will cherish this and get into each and every product, being the beauty junkie that I am," Barrymore continued. "I can't think of anyone who represents beauty better than you do."