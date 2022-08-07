Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Proving That One-Piece Swimsuits Don't Have to Be Basic

Gone are the days when one-piece bathing suits were reserved for swimmers doing laps in goggles and latex caps. Now, one-pieces are just as popular with non-athletes as bikinis are — and several celebrities are totally on board.

Most recently, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson were spotted wearing seriously stylish solid-colored one-piece swimsuits all on the same day, and their picks prove that one-pieces don't have to take on the basic silhouette you're probably imagining from that whole lap pool scenario.

Yesterday, Gomez, 30, posted a TikTok video in which she's wearing a classic black one-piece swimsuit — or, at least what appeared to be from the front. The back of the Only Murders in the Building actress's suit, on the other hand, featured a trendy cutout with twisted fabric at the top for a truly head-turning look. It's a prime example of "business in the front, party in the back," and we found similar suits with exposed backs for less than Gomez's $121 choice, like this on-sale pick from Madewell.

Simultaneously, Jennifer Lopez, 53, continued her European jaunt in Capri, Italy, where she was spotted soaking up the sun in a stunning white one-piece swimsuit. Unlike Gomez's subtly sexy swimwear, the Marry Me actress's pick pulled out all the stops: It included defined underwire cups, a high-cut leg, and a flattering belted waist.

For Hudson's part, the entrepreneur, 43, lounged around in a bold one-piece suit that matched the bright blue pool tiles beside her. The unique swimsuit featured a high neckline, a slim cutout on the stomach, and silver balls trailing the waist and shoulders. Front cutouts are just as cheeky as those in the back, and we found a similar blue pick for just $30 at Amazon.

One-piece swimsuits provide more coverage during your summer escapades, but as these recent celeb sightings prove, the style doesn't have to be boring. Below, shop more fun one-piece swimsuits from Amazon, Zara, Good American, and Anthropologie.

