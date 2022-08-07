People.com Lifestyle Style Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Proving That One-Piece Swimsuits Don't Have to Be Basic Shop trendy one-pieces for as little as $20 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID; Selena Gomez/Instagram Gone are the days when one-piece bathing suits were reserved for swimmers doing laps in goggles and latex caps. Now, one-pieces are just as popular with non-athletes as bikinis are — and several celebrities are totally on board. Most recently, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson were spotted wearing seriously stylish solid-colored one-piece swimsuits all on the same day, and their picks prove that one-pieces don't have to take on the basic silhouette you're probably imagining from that whole lap pool scenario. Yesterday, Gomez, 30, posted a TikTok video in which she's wearing a classic black one-piece swimsuit — or, at least what appeared to be from the front. The back of the Only Murders in the Building actress's suit, on the other hand, featured a trendy cutout with twisted fabric at the top for a truly head-turning look. It's a prime example of "business in the front, party in the back," and we found similar suits with exposed backs for less than Gomez's $121 choice, like this on-sale pick from Madewell. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Second Wave Spaghetti-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.50 (orig. $69.50); madewell.com Kerry Washington Slathered on Sunscreen in the Trendy Cutout Swimwear Style You'll Be Seeing All Summer Simultaneously, Jennifer Lopez, 53, continued her European jaunt in Capri, Italy, where she was spotted soaking up the sun in a stunning white one-piece swimsuit. Unlike Gomez's subtly sexy swimwear, the Marry Me actress's pick pulled out all the stops: It included defined underwire cups, a high-cut leg, and a flattering belted waist. For Hudson's part, the entrepreneur, 43, lounged around in a bold one-piece suit that matched the bright blue pool tiles beside her. The unique swimsuit featured a high neckline, a slim cutout on the stomach, and silver balls trailing the waist and shoulders. Front cutouts are just as cheeky as those in the back, and we found a similar blue pick for just $30 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com One-piece swimsuits provide more coverage during your summer escapades, but as these recent celeb sightings prove, the style doesn't have to be boring. Below, shop more fun one-piece swimsuits from Amazon, Zara, Good American, and Anthropologie. Amazon Buy It! Cupshe One-Shoulder Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $19.79 (orig. 32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit with Ruching, $29.99; amazon.com Zara Buy It! Zara Cut Out Swimsuit, $47.90; zara.com Good American Buy It! Good American Showoff One-Piece, $109; goodamerican.com Anthropologie Buy It! Beach Riot Sydney One-Piece Swimsuit, $168; anthropologie.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.