Jennifer Lopez Is on Day 2 of an Epic Outfit Parade: Every Look from Her Second Act Promo Tour

Jennifer Lopez has been on a whirlwind press tour promoting her new film, Second Act, all week and it’s taking us a second to catch up with all of her changing looks.

The superstar has been swapping outfits with every outing, going from show-stopping sequins to elegant white furry coats and party-ready minis throughout her two-day media tour, wearing four different outfits on Tuesday alone! So we rounded up the complete compilation of all of her stop-and-stare looks to keep you up to speed.

Blue Steel

The actress stepped out on Tuesday morning to visit the set of Good Morning America in an outfit that would wake anyone up right away. She teamed a light blue sequin jumpsuit with a matching coat featuring furry appliqués on the sleeves, plus blue tinted glasses and a white top-handle bag.

Date Night

After a busy day running around the city, Lopez had some down time with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at BLT Steak in a beige collared knee-length dress with over-the-knee boots, brown beret and Fendi logo fuzzy coat.

Fun and Flirty

During her stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lopez went girly and flirty in a sleeveless A-line dress with flared skirt and plunging neckline, plus Jimmy Choo pumps.

Gray Lady

Then, she switched into something polar opposite to exit the show. She was seen leaving Rockefeller Plaza in a gray blouse, matching trousers and long trench coat with oversize hoops, shades and black pumps.

Wows in White

To kick off her busy day of business on Tuesday, she wore an all-white outfit, featuring a plunging white blouse with collared neckline, wide-leg pants that dragged along the N.Y.C. sidewalk and a fuzzy white stole.

Lopez opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about her blended family with Rodriguez and their lives together.

“We love each other and we love our life together,” Lopez, 49, told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”

For more from the exclusive at-home interview with Lopez, pick up this week’s issue, on stands Friday.