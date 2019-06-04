Jennifer Lopez Says Her and A-Rod’s Daughters Have Picked Out What They Want from Her Wardrobe

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s respective daughters have already begun calling dibs on some of the pop star’s most iconic looks.

Lopez told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that she still has many of those pieces in her possession, and that her 11-year-old daughter Emme and future stepdaughter Ella, also 11, are already working to determine who gets her most iconic outfits.

“Ella told me, ‘I want your white GRAMMY dress with the Orchid,’ and Emme is like ‘What about that [dress], mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don’t throw that out,’ ” Lopez said of her wardrobe. “They tell me all the time.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 49-year-old’s favorite fashion statement of years past is the green Versace dress with the plunging neckline that she wore at the 42nd Grammy Awards back in 2000.

“I’d have to say the Green Versace dress, I think that’s the one that goes down in history for me,” she told ET. “There’s been a lot of great moments that I’ve had with different designers, in fashion and in videos and things, but that’s probably number one.”

The singer, who was honored with the Style Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, described the evolution of her style over the years and the influences that have shaped her fashion sense.

“Being exposed to all these amazing couture designers over the years and all of their incredible creations really expanded my fashion sense,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “So I like to think that it’s evolved a lot, but also stayed the same.”

Lopez and the former athlete were just spotted with their girls at an Ariana Grande concert in Miami over the weekend in celebration of Rodriguez’s older daughter Natasha graduating eighth grade.