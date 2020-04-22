Almost 20 years after Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez, the famous pink diamond ring he gave her is still making headlines.

During a conversation with Apple Music host Zane Lowe on Monday, the 50-year-old actress and singer said that she and her children have been watching Funny Girl while self-isolating amid the coronavirus, then revealed that even the film’s iconic star, Barbra Streisand, was intrigued by the 6.1-carat sparkler Affleck proposed with in 2002.

“I met [Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and — she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,” the Hustlers actress said. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was … whatever.”

The star (who is now rocking a mega-carat emerald-cut diamond from fiancé Alex Rodriguez) continued: “So, [Streisand] came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it,” Lopez continued. “And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me — and I thought it was so strange — about being famous, and how I handle it.”

After meeting on the set of the mobster comedy Gigli, the star-powered couple — known as Bennifer — became Hollywood royalty. In 2002, Affleck proposed to Lopez with the $2.5 million Harry Winston ring. The pair planned to wed in an elaborate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 14, 2003, but the wedding was called off.

Despite previously saying she “had never been heartbroken in that way before,” Lopez still appreciates the show-stopping ring: “I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong,” she playfully told Lowe on Monday.

The former couple are seemingly on better terms these days, with Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that he and the pop star occasionally “touch base,” and Lopez warmly congratulated Affleck when he won his Golden Globe for Argo in 2013.

“I respect her,” he told THR. “I like her.”