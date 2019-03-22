J.Lo & A-Rod
Jennifer Lopez on Fiancé Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Skills: 'He Loves Documenting the Moment'

A-Rod takes his content very seriously

By
Brittany Talarico
March 22, 2019

Alex Rodriguez may be a New York Yankee all-star, but these days all his home runs are happening on Instagram, where he helps fiancée Jennifer Lopez rack up the likes with his constant stream of content. And according to Lopez, A-Rod is proud to be the man behind her Instagram.

“He loves taking pictures and documenting the moment,” Lopez tells People, as she opens up for the first time about her engagement to Rodriguez in this week’s issue.

Rodriguez says that he’s happy to have more time on his hands for fun stuff like behind-the-scenes photography now that he’s retired from professional baseball.

“I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot time on my hands,” the MLB analyst, who also fronts his own fitness empire, tells PEOPLE. “I like to have fun.”

As for where his social media skills come from, Rodriguez says he has his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) to thank for keeping him tuned in to social media.

“My coaches are my girls — they’re my biggest critics,” Rodriguez says. “I know immediately if I posted something dorky, because both of the girls start blowing me up. There like, ‘Dad take that down, we’re teenagers. We’re going to be ragged on at school.’ We have fun with it, but they know best because that’s more their strength.”

The couple has found joy in strengthening the bonds of their blended family, which includes Rodriguez’s daughters and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony). They also have earned the title of sexiest couple alive thanks to their sizzling red carpet moments.

“Jennifer has taught me that it’s less about what you wear and more about the fit,” Rodriguez says of getting dressed up with his fiancée. Though, when it’s her turn to pose solo, he’s never too far away, often snapping photos of Lopez behind-the-scenes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

And the secret to the pair’s relationship is being around one another.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez shares. “We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and then we’re thinking about all the things that we can build together.”

She adds, “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger. He is my biggest collaborator, and my biggest supporter.”

