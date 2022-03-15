Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Lace Lingerie for New Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear Campaign
Jennifer Lopez and David Gandy are teaming up for the latest Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign.
The Marry Me star, 52, and model, 42, bring a "timeless sensuality" to the new ads, according to the brand.
For the campaign, Lopez wears a black lacy lingerie and variety of frames from the collection. Gandy keeps it classic either a monochromatic attire or a white button-up and black jacket.
The duo was selected for the ad because they "perfectly embody the world of Dolce & Gabbana," according to the brand.
Lopez also shared images from the campaign on social media.
"The campaign is graced by the extraordinary presence of pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez, with her powerful personality and unique artistic language," the brand shared in a release. "Alongside her, David Gandy, the British model recognized worldwide as one of the iconic faces of Dolce & Gabbana, interprets the brand's elegance and style."
Dolce & Gabbana designed the campaign —shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott — to show "not just accessories, but true statements of the wearer's unique personality."
The new eyewear collection includes designs which debuted during the Spring-Summer 2022 runway show inspired by the bold aesthetic of the early 2000's including sophisticated cat eye frames, oversize styles and pilot shapes.
The frames are available at DolceGabbana.com, SunglassHut.com and LensCrafters.com.
Lopez may the perfect reason to pull out a pair of sunglasses from the collection soon.
She is teaming up with Virgin Voyages, the adults-only cruise line founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, as the brand's Chief Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer.
"My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain," said Lopez, 52, per the news release. "Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me.
She continued, "I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages' dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos."
Lopez will be creating on-board well-being experiences and designing new entertainment options. The ships will also offer JLo Beauty products onboard.