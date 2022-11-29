Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Sentimental Message Ben Affleck Had Engraved on Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged for the second time in April, after rekindling their 2002 romance — and wed with two ceremonies this summer

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 01:22 PM
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jennifer Lopez is sharing new details about her second engagement ring from Ben Affleck.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 53, opened up about the sentimental engraving on her ring — a green stone placed on a silver band.

It's a simple yet meaningful three-worded message from the Oscar winner, 50, proclaiming his longtime love for Lopez: "not.going.anywhere."

During the sit-down released on Monday, Lopez revealed that the words inspired one of the upcoming tracks in her highly anticipated album, This Is Me…Now, which she announced on Nov. 25.

She also gave a glimpse at the beginnings of their reconciliation in revealing the meaning behind the inscription. "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" she told Lowe.

She even remembered her first engagement ring from Affleck, saying, "My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said 'sing.'"

The Gigli costars first began dating in July 2002 and announced their engagement months later, but postponed their September 2003 wedding. They ultimately called it quits in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected last year, nearly two decades after their first relationship. Their rekindled romance led to their second engagement this April, the Halftime star breaking the news on her On the JLo newsletter days after she was spotted with what appeared to be a ring on her finger.

Affleck included another nod to Lopez with the ring's green stone, the color symbolizing his wife's "lucky" color. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," Lopez in a previous newsletter.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas chapel ceremony at the Little White Chapel.

They then celebrate their love with friends and family during their second nuptials on Aug. 20, held at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

While Lopez wore two stunning dresses for her Las Vegas wedding — a Zuhair Murad bridal gown and an Alexander McQueen piece archived in her closet for the special day — she opted for three show-stopping looks by Ralph Lauren for the Southern affair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year of her and Affleck's second chance at love. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Related Articles
Olivia Culpo attends the "American Valor: A Salute To Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 05, 2022 in Washington, DC
Olivia Culpo's Dating History: From Nick Jonas to Christian McCaffrey
Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Goes On Shopping Spree with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Whoops'
Porsha Williams https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/
Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck
doja cat
Doja Cat Rocks a Pink Buzz Cut and Shaved Eyebrows: 'I Have Never Felt More Beautiful'
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Often Raids Mom Christie Brinkley's Closet: 'I Love Everything She Has'
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy Courtside in NYC: 'She Finds Him Charming'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga's Controversial Teddy Bear Shoot: 'Disgusted and Outraged'
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Celebrates 1st Anniversary with 'My Love' Carter Reum on Maldives Private Island
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California.
Olivia and Sophia Culpo Get Into a Heated Argument Over a 'Stolen' Devon Windsor Bikini
Jennifer Lopez People Exclusive
Jennifer Lopez Announces 'This Is Me…Now' 20 Years After Ben Affleck-Inspired Album 'This Is Me…Then'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClYvnBIO3Rt/. ben platt Noah Galvin. Credit: THE EMMA EXPERIENCE
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta attend the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 21, 2022 in New York City.
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union Reveals the Superstitious Reason Husband Dwyane Wade Got Her Initials Tattooed 
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “803” – The cocktail party continues! As the rose ceremony approaches, the previously confident guys are realizing that holding the roses may not mean they have the advantage they expected. Once all is said and done, nine new couples begin a new day in the sun ready to move their relationships forward, but it wouldn’t be Paradise without a slew of new singles making their way to the beach! Best buds Aaron and James arrive ready to double-date their way to true love, and lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies’ jaws on the floor on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENE RUSSELL, BRANDON JONES
Celebrity Jeweler Neil Lane Shares His Ring Design Details from 'Bachelor in Paradise' Proposals