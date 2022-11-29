Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Sentimental Message Ben Affleck Had Engraved on Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez is sharing new details about her second engagement ring from Ben Affleck.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 53, opened up about the sentimental engraving on her ring — a green stone placed on a silver band.

It's a simple yet meaningful three-worded message from the Oscar winner, 50, proclaiming his longtime love for Lopez: "not.going.anywhere."

During the sit-down released on Monday, Lopez revealed that the words inspired one of the upcoming tracks in her highly anticipated album, This Is Me…Now, which she announced on Nov. 25.

She also gave a glimpse at the beginnings of their reconciliation in revealing the meaning behind the inscription. "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" she told Lowe.

She even remembered her first engagement ring from Affleck, saying, "My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said 'sing.'"

The Gigli costars first began dating in July 2002 and announced their engagement months later, but postponed their September 2003 wedding. They ultimately called it quits in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected last year, nearly two decades after their first relationship. Their rekindled romance led to their second engagement this April, the Halftime star breaking the news on her On the JLo newsletter days after she was spotted with what appeared to be a ring on her finger.

Affleck included another nod to Lopez with the ring's green stone, the color symbolizing his wife's "lucky" color. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," Lopez in a previous newsletter.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas chapel ceremony at the Little White Chapel.

They then celebrate their love with friends and family during their second nuptials on Aug. 20, held at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

While Lopez wore two stunning dresses for her Las Vegas wedding — a Zuhair Murad bridal gown and an Alexander McQueen piece archived in her closet for the special day — she opted for three show-stopping looks by Ralph Lauren for the Southern affair.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year of her and Affleck's second chance at love. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."