Jennifer Lopez Reveals JLo Beauty Skincare Brand: 'I've Been Thinking About It for 20 Years'

It's a fact: That "JLo glow" can be seen around the globe. And lucky for us, the megastar decided to bottle it.

Ask Jennifer Lopez and she'll tell you that she gets more questions from fans about her skincare routine than almost anything else. So after decades of deliberation, Lopez, 51, felt it was time to bring her beauty secrets to the world with the launch of her namesake skincare brand, JLo Beauty.

"I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often," Lopez says during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!) airing Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. "It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking."

But for Lopez, creating a product lineup wasn't just about putting her name on a jar of face cream. Like everything the superstar touches, it had to be perfect.

"The past three years, we've been working on the products, but we finally got them right," the star says during her appearance. "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be."

So after 100 rounds of product development and lots of back-and-forth with her cosmetic chemists, JLo Beauty's collection of glow-boosting products was born — a Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Multitaskting Serum ($79), Multitasking Mask ($18), Nonstop Wonder Cream ($58), Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), Eye Cream ($48), Complexion Booster ($39) and Skin-Nutritious Dietary Supplement ($36).

Lopez brought her Bronx upbringing into the product line too. "The hero ingredient and the basis of the line was kind of a secret that my mom and aunt had from a very young age, which is olive oil. It's nature's secret ingredient which we don't use enough of," Lopez tells PEOPLE during an exclusive press junket to debut the line. "They would use it on their skin and on their body, their face and their hair to get like a glow and to highly hydrate and moisturize."

Including a supplement in her regimen is a new beauty secret the star wants to share with her fans. "One of the things I learned is that inflammation and dehydration cause aging," she says during the JLo Beauty press junket. "I take these supplements to attack the inflammation from the inside. The ingredients help fight oxidative stress. I want it to be a big part of people’s skincare routines."

While Lopez is famous for her glamorous red carpet looks, between product testing and quarantine, she's kept her routine pretty low-key lately.

"The JLo at home kind [is] a bun in the hair, only these products on my face and that's it," she tells PEOPLE exclusively during the JLo Beauty press junket. "But I'm just like everyone else when I'm at home, I just want to feel good. I might put on a little mascara and a little bronzer after I do my skincare routine and that's pretty much it."

Since the mantra behind Lopez's eponymous brand is "beauty has no expiration date," she made sure that her JLo Beauty products would work on all skin of all ages, from her mother Guadalupe, 74, to her daughter Emme, 12.

"Emme loves skincare and she uses the products. All the girls... I have a video of them literally testing the products with me when we first got them, which is super cute," Lopez tells PEOPLE (The Show!). "And my mom steals my cream. She comes to my house and steals it. I'm like, 'Just ask me for it. I'll give it to you!'"