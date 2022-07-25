Jennifer Lopez Went Sightseeing Around Paris with Ben Affleck in 2 Breezy Dresses from This Cool-Girl Label
Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about packing for the destination — and in this case, we're talking about the City of Love.
The singer, 53, and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent nuptials with a Parisian getaway, featuring cuddly park dates, dinner at the top of the Eiffel Tower, and plenty of sightseeing. For her days packed with touristy events, Lopez has opted for not one, but two different Reformation dresses.
She wore the brand's Tagliatelle dress, a breezy white linen midi decorated with a dainty floral design, for a stroll along the River Seine, and the Stassie dress, a hot pink midi with a center keyhole cutout, for a walk near the Louvre Museum.
It makes sense that she packed multiple midi styles from Reformation. The brand is known for its sustainably made silhouettes with feminine details that are effortlessly chic. Its styles have been spotted on a number of A-listers, including Blake Lively, Irina Shayk, and Kelly Ripa.
While you can quite literally see the affection between Lopez and Affleck on full display, it's also subtly evident from her outfit choices: Her floral midi dress metaphorically matches their trip because, like flowers, the newlyweds' love is quite literally blossoming. Then there's her halter dress with its hot pink hue, a color that evokes a sense of romance.
Buy It! Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress, $248; thereformation.com
Buy It! Reformation Stassie Dress, $278; thereformation.com
Both styles are lightweight and breezy, which is ideal for jam-packed days of touring around the French capital during hot summer days. Essentially, they're seasonal wardrobe must-haves for all sorts of outdoor activities, like backyard barbeques, pool parties, or lunch with friends.
We adore both of her Reformation dresses, but if you're looking for similar styles at more budget-friendly prices, we've got you covered. This $79 billowy white sundress has a dainty floral pattern that reminds us of J.Lo's, and this smocked bodice dress from Heartloom is nearly identical to hers.
If J.Lo has inspired you to add a pop of color to your rotation, we suggest scooping up this pretty pink keyhole dress from J.Crew while it's 30 percent off. Also, peep this extra flowy maxi option from Amazon that's only $28.
Keep scrolling to shop breezy summer dresses inspired by J.Lo's latest streak of Reformation styles worn during her Paris getaway.
Buy It! Heartloom Yara Dress, $139; heartloom.com
Buy It! Wayf Wisteria Floral Tiered Midi Sundress, $79; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Mango Floral Print Dress, $59.99; shop.mango.com
Buy It! J.Crew Halter Cutout Dress in Featherweight Satin, $139.50 (orig. $198); jcrew.com
Buy It! Bardot Kiki Cutout Halter Dress, $109; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Zesica Criss-Cross Halter-Neck Cutout Midi Dress, $27.99–$38.99; amazon.com
