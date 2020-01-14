Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Rewearing Her Famous Versace Dress: 'Life Is Not Over at 20!'

We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Jennifer Lopez first wore the iconic jungle-print Versace dress — and neither can she!

In an interview for Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue, on stands now, the Hustlers star, 50, reflected on the fashion moment — and recreating it nearly two decades later during Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan.

“Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later — it resonated,” she said, of her viral runway show strut. “It was like, ‘Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!’”

Lopez, who caused such a stir when she debuted the plunging gown on the red carpet at the 2000 Grammys that it led to the creation of Google Images, also told the outlet, “The second time I wore it and walked out there, it was such an empowering thing.”

For her second appearance in the Versace frock, Lopez wore a sleeveless version of the “naked” dress during the label’s September runway show finale. The team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette. And the brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace (a close friend of Lopez’s) made sure to join her on the catwalk for her final bow.

On Jan. 12, the singer and actress announced on Instagram that she is the face of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, after wearing the jungle-print dress for the third time while hosting Saturday Night Live in December.

“I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20campaign! ✨ Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration. ✨ ✨” Lopez captioned a series of sexy campaign images, in which she’s showing off her famous curves and sporting slicked back hair.

Last year, Lopez (who is also the face of GUESS and Marciano’s Spring 2020 worldwide campaign) revealed behind-the-scenes secrets about the show-stopping Versace dress in the debut episode of her YouTube series, “Moments of Fashion.”

The Second Act star said that the look came together surprisingly last-minute, as she was busy filming The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey so her stylist at the time, Andrea Lieberman, only had two viable options.

“Usually if you come to a fitting of mine, there’s like tons of dresses. But this day, the day of the Grammys, we really had a choice between two dresses,” she remembers. “One was kind of like a white dress and the other was the Versace jungle-print dress.”

Since the daring Versace gown — that went all the way down to Lopez’s navel —had already been worn by Donatella herself and two other stars, Lieberman encouraged the star to go with the white dress. But Lopez still tried on both options before making her decision.

Ultimately, her longtime manager Benny Medina convinced J.Lo to go with the Versace dress. “I put on the green dress and come out and Benny goes, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Don’t even talk about it. That’s the dress,’” she says. “And of course my stylist is mortified. She’s like, ‘No! It’s been worn before!’ But the guys were adamant and we said okay.”

To no one’s surprise, Lopez says once she selected the gown, the biggest concern was “whether or not my boobs were gonna pop out on stage.” But thanks to lots of double-sided tape, that wasn’t an issue.