Jennifer Lopez Shades Her First-Ever Premiere Dress: It Was a 'Poo Poo Color'

Jennifer Lopez reminisced about her 1994 red carpet debut in Vogue’s latest episode of “73 Questions”

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 30, 2022 02:42 PM

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her red carpet debut — and what she wore.

The "On the Floor" singer, 53, welcomed Vogue into her Los Angeles home for a new episode of "73 Questions," for which she opened up about her prolific career, family life and the secret to her style.

The first round of questions dived into Lopez's New York City upbringing and her early career. The latter included an interesting red carpet recount of the outfit she wore to the 1994 Hollywood premiere of Mi Vida Loca, which was her first-ever.

"My first premiere – God it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a kind of a sandy, poo-poo color with buttons," she said of the look while laughing.

Actress and singer <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> poses for a portrait as she attends the 'Mi Vida Loca' Hollywood Premiere on July 18, 1994 at Pacific's Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California.
Ron Davis/Getty

Lopez may have grimace at the '90s ensemble, but she's held her fashion icon status for decades. Her favorite look of all time? Not the famous Versace gown many may believe it be.

"I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it's the most famous," she admitted. After pondering over her roster, she concluded, "It's too hard to choose."

In 2000, Lopez made headlines at the Grammy Awards wearing the Italian label's sheer jungle-printed gown with a neckline that plunged down to her midriff.

Nearly 20 years later – and still reigning as iconic – the Grammy nominee brought the dress back to life during a standout runway moment, closing Versace's Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan in 2019.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Versace Dress
Scott Gries/ImageDirect; MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

"Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later — it resonated," she said of the viral and personally "empowering" fashion moment in Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue. "It was like, 'Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!'"

Lopez doubled down on the sexiness wearing a more baring version of the original "naked" gown that featured a bodysuit with a train that flowed down the runway.

She then brought it back for the third time while hosting Saturday Night Live shortly after. At the end of her monologue with the Radio City Rockettes, she ripped off her black-and-white tuxedo to reveal the topical look.

Although the CFDA Honoree doesn't have one beloved ensemble, she knows one thing about her go-to look: "My everyday style is very relaxed and kind of tomboyish but with a little bit of sexy in it," she told Vogue.

The Halftime star recently opened about her most romantic and sentimental accessory of all: her engagement ring from her husband and Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

"Inside my engagement ring that he gave me it says 'not.going.anywhere.'," she shared in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music released on Monday. "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" she told Lowe.

