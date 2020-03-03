Jennifer Lopez Puts a New Spin on Her Iconic Jungle-Print Versace Dress: See Her Bold Miami Look!

Jennifer Lopez has wowed fans in the past with her bold fashion choices. And the icon just managed to one-up herself by reinventing her most iconic red carpet look into a chic daywear ensemble.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer just wore a new version of her Versace jungle dress — and it isn’t even a dress at all.

The outfit is just one in a series of adaptations of the Versace Jungle Dress from 2000 that Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards. The sheer green gown with its deep plunging neckline became a red carpet fixation, which has seen new life in the last year.

In September 2019, Lopez, in a surprise appearance, closed the Versace Spring 2020 show in Milan with a modern incarnation of the original dress, almost 20 years later. Later in the year, the pop star closed her SNL monologue with another appearance in the new version of the dress.

Last month, Lopez dazzled audiences again in several Versace creations during her Superbowl Halftime Show performance.

“[The] top of this bodysuit [was] constructed as a leather jacket, while the sleeves and legs are hand-enriched with thousands of studs, Swarovski crystals (over 75,000 to be exact, according to Swarovski) and Medusa accents,” said Versace reps.

After her first wardrobe change, Lopez reappeared in a sheer, mirror-like bodysuit with Swarovski crystal embellishments. The show-stopping looks concluded with an additional silver fringe harness over the bodysuit and a tulle Puerto Rican flag.

While her Superbowl looks were custom-made, Lopez’s two-piece outfit and the 2020 Jungle Dress are available for purchase in-stores and on Versace.com.