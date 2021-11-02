Jennifer Lopez Recreates a Scene from Her 2002 'All I Have' Music Video for Coach Holiday Ad
The new Coach holiday campaign brings back Jenny from the Block
Jennifer Lopez is getting nostalgic with Coach for the brand's Holiday 2021 campaign.
Nearly 20 years after Lopez, 52, dropped her hit single "All I Have," the music legend recreated an iconic scene from the song's music video where she carries an armful of Coach's Signature monogram bags down a New York City street.
In the short vignette, a clip from the Coach global ambassador's original "All I Have" music video plays. Then, as Lopez turns a corner on the street, she transports to present-day and walks through a snow-covered New York City with her arms filled with Coach handbags.
The campaign spotlights the Coach Studio Shoulder Bag and the Coach Quilties Metallic Leather Bag.
When Lopez first joined the Coach family in Nov. 2019, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers pointed out the star's Coach bag cameo in her 2002 "All I Have" music video with LL Cool J.
"Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she's an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way –– she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign," Vevers said, at the time.
"I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video 'All I Have'. She's from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I'm particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together," Vevers added.
This year, Coach is also celebrating the joy of the holidays with other brand ambassadors, who star in the "Give A Little Love" campaign alongside their loved ones.
The "Give A Little Love" holiday campaign, shot by photographers Renell Medrano and Pierre-Ange Carlotti, features model Kiko Mizuhara with her sister, model Paloma Elsesser with her grandmother, actor Rickey Thompson with his cousin and friend, comedian Quen Blackwell and Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira with her cat, Morty, among others.
