Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck

She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2022 02:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Jennifer Lopez's bombshell bridal moments continue! Lopez, 53, and her husband Ben Affleck, 50, celebrated their nuptials at his sprawling Georgia island compound, surrounded by close family and friends. For Saturday's ceremony, the bride turned to the team at Ralph Lauren to craft a one-of-a-kind gown — and in true JLo style, the dress served high-fashion glamour from all angles. The head-turning design featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look. For his part, Affleck matched his bride in a white tuxedo jacket worn with black trousers and a classic bowtie. Guests were also photographed wearing all-white at the lavish affair hosted at Affleck's 87-acre property outside Savannah, Georgia, which contains three houses, river access and a dock complex. Director Kevin Smith shared a photo on Instagram of his wedding outfit alongside wife Jennifer, and Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, captioning the post, "Dressy as f—..." Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding in Georgia Ceremony with Friends and Family Lopez has turned to the design team at Ralph Lauren for a number of big red carpet moments, including the 2021 Met Gala — a romantic night out for the couple, who had rekindled their romance months before. The couple had an instantly iconic moment when Affleck (also clad in Ralph Lauren) and Lopez kissed through their masks for a photo. Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty At the 2019 CFDA Awards, Lopez accepted the Fashion Icon Award in a custom, abs-baring Ralph Lauren two-piece, featuring a turtleneck crystal embellished crop top which showed off her toned midriff and a dramatic skirt featuring a sporty drawstring waist and statement-making train. She mentioned an affinity with the iconic American designer, who also grew up in the Bronx, New York. "I love fashion," Lopez said on the carpet at the event. "Growing up in the Bronx loving fashion, to be here tonight amongst all these designers and artists and to be honored for what I love to do anyway, it's like a dream I am super excited." See Jennifer Lopez's 2 Dresses for Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck — She Changed at the Chapel! Last month, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. The bride had two dresses on hand for the small affair; the first was something old that held a sentimental meaning. "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez revealed as she showed off the classic, boatneck design in an emotional clip shared her On the JLo newsletter announcing the couple's big news. chrisappleton1/Instagram; On The JLO Lopez changed into a high-fashion, "very JLo" Zuhair Murad bridal gown at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. To exchange their "I Dos," Lopez wore a white lace, off-the-shoulder design featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look. "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE at the time of the couple's intimate midnight nuptials. "That's all they asked for." Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket from his closet for their Vegas ceremony. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last." Jennifer Lopez's Other Wedding Dress Revealed! The Details on the Look She Saved for 'Many Years' Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other." Affleck shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner. Lopez and ex Marc Anthony are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. Diamond Experts Weigh In on Jennifer Lopez's 'Extremely Rare' Green Diamond Engagement from Ben Affleck Affleck proposed to Lopez in April of last year with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green." The couple and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, as they prepared to celebrate their nuptials with those closet to them. A source told PEOPLE ahead of the event that the couple "have an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned." "They will have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and have lots of fun lined up," the insider added.