Jennifer Lopez Brings Back the Comfy Tie-Dye Sweat Set in Full Technicolor

Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to turn some heads.

The pop star and actress stood out from the crowd as she walked to a Los Angeles dance studio on Monday in a rainbow tie-dye sweatsuit. Both the hooded sweatshirt and the sweatpants featured a small Ralph Lauren logo, on top of the giant swirls of bright colors.

The "Marry Me" singer — who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck — accessorized the fun summery set with oversize hot pink sunglasses, giant gold hoops, a large gold watch and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s with neon pink and yellow swooshes to match the set. She also carried an iconic Hermés Birkin in green.

Lopez, 53, wore her hair slicked back into a tight, low bun and kept her makeup extremely minimal, opting for the no-makeup makeup look beneath her sunglasses.

This LA spotting comes just one week after her dazzling performance at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event in Capri, Italy.

The mother of two returned to the stage for the first time since marrying Affleck, 49, to live out her "disco diva fantasy." She rocked the stage wearing a rhinestone-covered, zebra-print bodysuit with a matching flowing cape.

Lopez opened her Saturday night act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight."

After thanking her fans for coming to see her, the "Dinero" singer said, "We're giving disco tonight. You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx."

"My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas — this is like a big gala tonight," she continued. "Remember when they used to show those on TV? And they always had some amazing singer come out, like, you guys remember Donna Summer? Yes? Chaka Khan? And the amazing Ms. Diana Ross. They used to come out with their big hair and their beautiful gowns."

Lopez added: "I would like to walk around my house in a sparkly onesie. That's right, that's what I like to do. I just wanted to live in a world of sparkle. I always wanted to be a disco dance diva. And you know, I actually got to live a little bit of that when I did the movie Selena years ago."

"But I never got to do it on my own. Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?" she asked attendees before her — and that's exactly what she did.