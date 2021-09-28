Jennifer Lopez Previewed New Heels from Her DSW Shoe Brand at the 2021 Met Gala

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The star wore stilettos from her upcoming holiday collection two weeks before the new fall line officially dropped at DSW

Jennifer Lopez loves high-low dressing. So for the return of the most glamorous event of the year — the Met Gala — J.Lo decided to pair her couture Ralph Lauren creation with affordable footwear that she designed herself.

Lopez, 42, paired her Western-inspired custom Ralph Lauren Couture look with metallic platform sandals, which she was previewing from her new holiday JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe collection just two weeks before the Fall collection dropped at DSW starting today.

"I created JLo Jennifer Lopez footwear to give my fans high fashion style at an accessible price. I loved wearing one of my own designs to one of the most glamorous events — having them accessible to everybody is what this line is all about!" Lopez tells PEOPLE exclusively.

jennifer lopez Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Inspired by her own shoe style, the new Fall line features trend-focused designs like wear-everywhere sneakers, over-the-knee boots and sexy stilettos.

"The fall collection reflects my personal style. I love a sexy heel, but I also love how a cool chunky boot can add an edgy vibe," Lopez explains.

"I wanted to offer a little bit of everything," she adds. "And to celebrate this new Fall collection I wanted to offer a campaign to inspire optimism with elements people can engage and have fun with."

Jennifer lopez Credit: Greg Swales

The Fall campaign, shot in a brightly lit classic arcade, is inspired by the star's passion for living life to the fullest. Right now, she does that by carving out time for herself. "[For me], it is about dedicating time to have fun with your family and friends," Lopez says.

As an extension of the new launch and campaign, Lopez also developed her first-ever interactive video game that features fun elements of J.Lo's own life woven throughout. "The thing I love most about the game is that it pays homage to my three favorite cities: New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Each level of the game incorporates pieces from my life like my subway station in the Bronx and a Hollywood movie set, which makes it really personal to me," she explains. "It was so cool creating this colorful, animated world and gives my fans a fun way to engage on a new level."