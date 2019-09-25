Jennifer Lopez Posts Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Her Incredible Versace Fashion Show Walk

Jennifer Lopez continues to prove there’s nothing she can’t do.

The multihyphenate stole the show at Milan Fashion Week when she closed out Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion presentation last Friday in an updated version of the revealing “jungle dress” she famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, Lopez, 50, shared behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations leading up to her recent catwalk, now another iconic moment in fashion history.

“A moment in time… ✨What an amazing few days in Milan,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser clip of the video. “Now I get to take you guys along for the bts BEFORE & AFTER the catwalk. 💚”

Lopez posted a full-length video to her YouTube channel, taking fans along for the ride. Arriving for her fitting, the singer makes her entrance in a Sally LaPointe look straight off the designer’s Spring 2020 runway.

The performer, who has been close friends with Donatella Versace ever since they met at a Met Gala years prior, hugs the designer who tells Lopez the dress and show is “going to be massive.”

After putting on the updated dress for her first fitting, Lopez immediately takes the reigns and begins making suggestions.

“You know what I’m thinking? I’m wondering if you want it a tiny bit longer here,” she says, pointing at her midriff. “You know, the whole thing about the dress, the length of this here … We want it to stay kind of as chic as the first dress.”

As she makes other tweaks to the sheer, plunging jungle-print dress — referencing the mock-up sketch of the new dress — Versace laughs, “She’s always right.”

When the day of the show arrives and Lopez prepares backstage for her big entrance, the seasoned performer doesn’t show the slightest sign of any nerves.

“Ready?!” she yells excitedly as her moment approaches, adding “Let’s go!”

Surrounded by a group of people cheering for her surprise entrance, Lopez is all smiles as she waits for her cue — which was a clever play on how the original dress inspired Google Images back in 2000.

“I don’t believe it, everybody was standing up,” Versace says backstage after the show.

The team at Versace decided to revive the jungle pattern for their 2020 spring show to honor of the 20th anniversary of the headlines the dress made at the 2000 Grammys. The dress had been worn before by Geri Halliwell and others, but it was Lopez who made the frock emblematic.