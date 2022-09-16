Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude in the Bathtub and Shows Off Her Special Newlywed Robe

The star posted a luxurious self-care throwback to her beauty brand's account, featuring a 'Just Married' bathrobe

By
Published on September 16, 2022 08:10 PM
jennifer lopez bathtub
Photo: jennifer lopez/instagram

Jennifer Lopez knows how to take a break.

The singer and actress, 53, posted a throwback Thursday video of herself sitting in the bath, showing off a relaxing evening during her romantic post-wedding trip to Paris.

"Self care in Paris is always a good idea 🤍✨#tbt" the singer captioned the post on her beauty brand's official Instagram account.

The dreamy video features piano music as the star soaks in the tub with her diamond bracelet and earrings on. She pans over to a fluffy white robe embroidered with gold letters that say "Just Married."

There's even a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower out the bathroom window, then a counter full of JLo Beauty products to end the video. Lopez reposted the luxurious throwback on her own Instagram story on Friday.

The Marry Me actress explored Paris hand-in-hand with new husband Ben Affleck after the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

The newlyweds and their children enjoyed a private tour of the iconic Louvre Museum and the couple was spotted indulging in some PDA across the city.

Nearly a month after marrying in Las Vegas, Lopez and Affleck, 50, had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

In her On the JLo newsletter about the Georgia wedding, Lopez shared more details about what Affleck said on the special day.

"'This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now.' That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought ... how perfect," she wrote.

Lopez added in the newsletter, "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier."

