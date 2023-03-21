Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude in Lace-Up Heels for Her New Revolve Line — See the Sultry Photo

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her new shoe collection in style.

The singer and actress, 53, stripped down for her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line with Revolve, sharing the sultry photos on Instagram Tuesday.

In the new campaign images, Lopez is seen in only a bright white lace-up, open-toe sandal heel on one foot while she holds the other shoe across her shoulder. The JLO logo is displayed front and center as she stares into the camera.

Dennis Leupold

While she appears to be wearing nothing else, her waist-length pigtails flow down her body, covering up the rest of her body.

As for glam, Lopez donned a crisp and dramatic smokey eye, fittingly nude lips and accessorized with two rings, one on each hand.

PEOPLE spoke with the style icon and musician — who is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming album This Is Me… Now — about the new capsule collection, which includes 16 structured designs all with her signature flair.

"The collection is very me! It's been fun to try out the shoes and I love the platform, the sparkle and sexiness!" Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this week about creating the sculptural designs.

She added, "Revolve and the entire team have been such a great partner. I loved getting to see everything come to life — so much detail goes into every shoe."

Dennis Leupold

Attention to detail is important to Lopez, she said, because "a great shoe can be very powerful and represent the style, emotion you want to portray."

Aside from her latest skin-baring photos, the Shotgun Wedding star also modeled the new collection in a variety of eye-catching garments just as bedazzled as the shoes she released.

In the collection of campaign photos, Lopez can be seen in an asymmetrical metallic dress, a fringe-all-over black bodysuit, a shimmery sequin cut-out black dress and a black bodysuit with sparkly mesh skirt — all alongside her new footwear designs.

Lopez will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix film The Mother, which is scheduled to debut May 12.