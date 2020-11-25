Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude for the Cover Art of Her New Single 'In the Morning' — See the Sexy Pic

Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination on the cover of her new single, "In the Morning."

To build up the hype before the release of her new song (which will drop on Friday, Nov. 27), the 51-year-old star has been posting some revealing teaser videos from the promo shoot all week. And on Wednesday, Lopez revealed the racy cover art that showed her seductively posing nude.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨," Lopez captioned the skin-baring shot taken by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

In the photo, Lopez stands turned to the side with her left leg bent in front of the other, with one hand touching her mouth. The star angled her body in a way that showed off her rock-hard abs and toned derrière.

Fans flooded Lopez's Instagram comments and Twitter feed with positive messages about the head-turning cover art.

One person wrote: "Dang girl!!! This settled my internal debate on whether or not I should work out today😍 🔥Those abs are motivational!!!"

A different fan made a joke about the timing of J.Lo's post. "All hail JLO ... but did she really have to put out this pic day before thanksgiving as I’m over here dreaming about apple pie?? RUDE," the fan tweeted.

?s=20

?s=20

She also got a shout out from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who shared the photo on his Instagram Story with several flame emojis.

Earlier this month, Lopez was named The People's Icon of 2020 during the E! People's Choice Awards and gave an inspiring acceptance speech reminding girls of "all ages and all colors" that they can accomplish their dreams.

"As a Latina and as a woman, we have to work twice as hard to get the opportunities, sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions, it made the people around me nervous. 'You can't be an actress. You're an actress, what you want to sing? You're an artist, you won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman.' The more that they said I couldn't, the more I knew that I had to," Lopes said. "So now here I stand so very grateful knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold, but from the love that I feel from all of you."

Image zoom Credit: Christopher Polk/NBCU/Getty

"The true measure is inspiring girls in all ages and all colors, from all over the world, to know you can do whatever want, as many things as you want and to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from," she continued. "I want them to know your dreams are limited only by your imagination, determination and their willingness to never give up."