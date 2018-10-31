It’s been 18 years since Jennifer Lopez made jaws drop across the world in her now-infamous green Versace plunging, side-slit dress on the Grammys red carpet. And in a new photo shoot for InStyle magazine, she’s baring almost more than she ever has before.

Lopez is the magazine’s December cover star and dons a metallic green Valentino Haute Couture pleated cape worn as a dress that completely exposes her infamous curves.

So how is it that Lopez looks exactly like she did when she first wore that leaf-print Versace dress (which actually prompted the creation of Google Images)? She credits three things: no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told the magazine.

Unlike others nearing 50, she says she hasn’t noticed any memory lapses or low energy, but she does admit to squinting at her phone, getting aches in the middle of her back and noticing that her muscles get loose when she dances too much (which she supplements by adding weight training into her workouts).

In her accompanying interview, she also talks about growing up with a curvier figure, and why she always felt accepting of her body type.

“In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good,'” she said.

She also talked about being the focus of so many tabloid gossip stories, and revealed that says social media is actually nicer to have as a celebrity than before smart phone days.

“It was actually worse then,” she says about starting out in the industry. “It was just crazy. Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed any- thing you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn’t true, or it was like a third of the truth.”

She did acknowledge that social media is not without its problems, but says it’s different for young actors who “didn’t live through the tabloid era,” she said. “Now I sound like my mom. ‘I used to walk uphill to school, before there were cars!'”