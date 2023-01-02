Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging Gown on NYE, Gives A Peek Inside Her Glam Night – See The Video

Lopez recently wrote in a newsletter that her holiday theme this year was centered around the idea of the "hummingbird" because she considers them "are messengers of love"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 2, 2023 12:02 PM
Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Photo: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year in style.

The Shotgun Wedding star, 53, gave her 230 million followers on Instagram a look into her private celebration on New Year's Eve, complete with champagne and noisemakers.

In the short clip, Lopez is dressed in a gown with a red plunging neckline and black skirt tied together with a large green ribbon broach at her waist. Gazing at the camera through her "2023" glasses, she sips a bubbly drink while Ella Fitzgerald's sultry song "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve" plays on.

Lopez also shows off a closeup of New Year's Eve cupcakes, which hilariously look more like they say "2028" than "2023."

Lopez ended the video with a full length shot, showing off her look as she poses with one hand on a champagne flute and the other on a table. In the background, lighted trees sparkle in the night.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! // ¡FELIZ AÑO NUEVO!," she captioned the video.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Lopez opened up about her holiday theme and celebrations in a newsletter released last week, saying that this year she wanted to highlight the theme of the "hummingbird."

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez told subscribers, adding that she wrote a song called "Hummingbird" for her new album. "... So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and triple the chaos!!"

She also admitted that the bird influenced her outfit for the star-studded holiday bash she threw with Ben Affleck, 50, at their Los Angeles home earlier this month.

"I also picked hummingbird colors for my holiday party dress this year," she wrote. "It's a Gucci dress that I've had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I've been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party."

J.Lo wore over the Christmas holiday including a Gucci dress
Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez

Several videos from the party popped up on social media including one of Lopez leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle Bells." Affleck also got in on the fun, taking over the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve."

In another video, he and Lopez were captured sharing a sweet smooch and embrace.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel, and then held a second wedding to celebrate with family on friends on Aug. 20.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In the December issue of Vogue, in which she is featured, Lopez discussed how she and Affleck are integrating their families together and figuring out the co-parenting situation.

The Marry Me actress said that blending their families "is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," adding that her hopes "to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Sleds Into 2023 with Daughter Stormi Webster: ‘A Serious Adventure’
Kylie Jenner Sleds Into 2023 with Daughter Stormi Webster: 'A Serious Adventure'
Selena Gomez Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: ‘Call Us a Throuple’
Selena Gomez Rings in 2023 on Getaway with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 'Call Us a Throuple'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties
Paulina Porizkova during the Ernsting's family Fashion Show 2022 at Hotel Atlantic on June 20, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.
Paulina Porizkova Shares 'Unfiltered' Selfie to Kick Off 2023: 'Here's to Getting Older, Getting Bolder'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Singing Skills — Again! — During New Year's Eve Party
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31:Heidi Klum, attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Heidi Klum Spends New Year's Eve in a Hot Tub in Aspen with Husband Tom Kaulitz — See the Photo!
https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1609423859832475651?ref_src=twsrctfwtwcamptweetembedtwterm1609423859832475651twgr9ef37f3d9f25c91245816d5d3d9d2cb1730bef1dtwcons1_&ref_url=httpswww.rollingstone.comtv-moviestv-movie-recapsmiley-cyrus-paris-hilton-sia-stars-are-blind-mileys-new-years-eve-party-1234654940. Miley Cyrus Paris Hilton Sia. Credit: NBC; LONDON - MAY 3: Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st Birthday Party at the Stork Rooms in Swallow Street on May 3, 2002 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton Wears a Version of Her 21st Birthday Dress for NYE Performance with Miley Cyrus
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock (9212749kw) Kailey Dickerson and Russell Dickerson 51st Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2017
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal They Lost a Baby in 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching' 2022
https://twitter.com/cher/status/1609473036289470465. Creditl: Cher/Twitter
Cher Flashes Ring in Party Photo with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'
Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching pjs for holidays
Kris Jenner Shares Her Favorite 2022 Memories — Including 'Becoming a Grandmother Again (Twice!!!)'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
See Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take shots of mystery liquid
Watch Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Non-Alcoholic Mystery Shots amid CNN's NYE Booze Ban
Lea Michele, Evers
Lea Michele Says 2022 'Was One of My Favorites' as She Remembers 'Big Day' for Her 'Little Family'
Karolina Kurkova
Karolína Kurková Says Her Goal for the New Year Is to Get Her Driver's License