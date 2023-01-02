Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging Gown on NYE, Gives A Peek Inside Her Glam Night – See The Video

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year in style.

The Shotgun Wedding star, 53, gave her 230 million followers on Instagram a look into her private celebration on New Year's Eve, complete with champagne and noisemakers.

In the short clip, Lopez is dressed in a gown with a red plunging neckline and black skirt tied together with a large green ribbon broach at her waist. Gazing at the camera through her "2023" glasses, she sips a bubbly drink while Ella Fitzgerald's sultry song "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve" plays on.

Lopez also shows off a closeup of New Year's Eve cupcakes, which hilariously look more like they say "2028" than "2023."

Lopez ended the video with a full length shot, showing off her look as she poses with one hand on a champagne flute and the other on a table. In the background, lighted trees sparkle in the night.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! // ¡FELIZ AÑO NUEVO!," she captioned the video.

Lopez opened up about her holiday theme and celebrations in a newsletter released last week, saying that this year she wanted to highlight the theme of the "hummingbird."

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez told subscribers, adding that she wrote a song called "Hummingbird" for her new album. "... So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and triple the chaos!!"

She also admitted that the bird influenced her outfit for the star-studded holiday bash she threw with Ben Affleck, 50, at their Los Angeles home earlier this month.

"I also picked hummingbird colors for my holiday party dress this year," she wrote. "It's a Gucci dress that I've had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I've been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party."

Several videos from the party popped up on social media including one of Lopez leading the crowd in a sweet rendition of "Jingle Bells." Affleck also got in on the fun, taking over the mic for a performance of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve."

In another video, he and Lopez were captured sharing a sweet smooch and embrace.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, during a private Las Vegas ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel, and then held a second wedding to celebrate with family on friends on Aug. 20.

In the December issue of Vogue, in which she is featured, Lopez discussed how she and Affleck are integrating their families together and figuring out the co-parenting situation.

The Marry Me actress said that blending their families "is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," adding that her hopes "to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."