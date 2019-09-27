Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging White Dress Suit to Perfume Pop-Up in N.Y.C. After Super Bowl News

The exciting news for Jennifer Lopez just keeps coming!

The Hustlers star, 50, launched her new fragrance, Promise, at a pop-up shop in New York City Thursday, posting a series of photos to Instagram showing off her fabulous debut look.

Lopez kept it classy and chic with a white, plunge neck blazer and skirt combo, paired with a large, white grommet belt. The singer amped up her outfit with a pair of pointed, white pumps, which matched her belt with a grommet ankle strap.

She accessorized with simple jewelry, wearing two diamond bracelets and rings on each hand.

The actress and singer left her blonde hair blown-out at shoulder length, and a light face of makeup which included a nude glossy lip and bronze eyeshadow.

“Today was SOOOO special!!!” Lopez captioned an Instagram standing with her newest fragrance.

“Big announcement 😏 and my own beautiful pop-up shop for my new fragrance, PROMISE!!! It was so amazing inside! ✨ If you’re in NYC you have to go see it tomorrow before it’s gone! #IPromise #WhatsYourPromise,” she continued.

The “On The Floor” singer also included a photo of an ad for Promise, which features Lopez in a revealing dress.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Swoons Over Jennifer Lopez in Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Versace Show

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Lopez’s exciting beauty event came just hours after she announced she would be headlining the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show with Shakira.

The singers confirmed Thursday they will perform together on Feb. 2, 2020 — also Shakira’s birthday! — at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Shakira, 42, shared a photo of Lopez and the caption: “Get ready 02.02.20.”

Finally, a shot of the two together was posted, with the caption, “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi”

The Maid in Manhattan actress was rumored to be the performer for the Pepsi gig, but she played coy during the weeks leading up to the official announcement.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it,” Lopez told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while promoting Hustlers earlier this month.

Lopez and Shakira follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.