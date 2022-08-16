Jennifer Lopez's Latest Low-Key Look Is the Perfect Example of Between-Season Dressing

Her white button-up costs $430, but you can get the look for $20

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on August 14, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez outfit to admire.

On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo went shopping in New York City with stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 16, and her attire was equal parts casual and elevated. The Marry Me actress, 53, was seen leaving Bergdorf Goodman in a pair of gray biker shorts, $389 Off-White sneakers, and an oversized white button-up shirt. Lopez accessorized with a $4,250 Gucci crossbody bag, sunglasses, and huge hoop earrings, as per usual.

Not only does the singer's shopping getup effortlessly combine comfort and polish, but it's a prime example of how to dress for this tricky time between seasons. An oversized button-up shirt is the ideal weight for late summer and early fall days, and the timeless top can be worn everywhere from casual outings to the office when styled accordingly.

Lopez's pick from French brand Patou will cost $430 when it hits shelves in December (maybe she picked it up during her recent Parisian rendezvous?) — but a high-quality white button-up shirt doesn't have to be expensive. Case in point: this now-$20 option from Amazon.

oversized oxford shirts
Amazon

Buy It! Big Dart Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirt, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

The ways to wear a white button-up shirt are endless: During warmer weather, pair it with biker shorts à la J.Lo or throw it on over your swimsuit for beach trips. Once the temperatures dip, opt for leggings, jeans, or wide-leg trousers underneath. Oversized fits are trendy, comfortable, and breathable, so you can commute to the office without overheating while summer winds down.

This crisp white button-up shirt, on sale for $26, includes a big breast pocket and this $49 pick from Nordstrom features slits on the side for extra interest and airflow.

oversized oxford shirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com

J.Lo isn't the only celeb to wear an oversized button-up shirt recently: Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Markle all wore striped versions in May, and just yesterday, Demi Moore wore a sunflower yellow pick over a hot pink bikini while boating. But unlike the bold colors and patterns these stars opted for, Lopez's white button-up shirt is truly timeless.

Below, shop more affordable long-sleeve white button-up shirts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Gap, Everlane, Revolve, and Lunya — and try not to wear them every day.

oversized oxford shirts
Amazon

Buy It! Minibee Casual Cotton Linen Blouse, $26.57 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

oversized oxford shirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Fitted Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com

oversized oxford shirts
Gap

Buy It! Gap 100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt, $53 (orig. $59.95); gap.com

oversized oxford shirts
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Boxy Oxford, $80; everlane.com

oversized oxford shirts
Revolve

Buy It! Good American Tabbed Poplin Shirt, $88 (orig. $125); revolve.com

oversized oxford shirts
Lunya

Buy It! Lunya Airy Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt, $158; lunya.co

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Hailey Baldwin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Workout Set with the Oversized Wardrobe Staple Everyone Needs for Spring
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Her Comfy 2020 Uniform Out of Retirement
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a floral dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri, Italy
Yes, Jennifer Lopez Is Still Gallivanting Across Europe, and Her Italian Lunch Look Is One for the Books
Singer Jennifer Lopez and her new husband Ben Affleck went to the restaurant Manko under the rain
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Paris in a Simple Summer Dress Everyone Needs in Their Closet
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
According to Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood's Overalls Obsession Spans Several Seasons
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's Silk Button-Down Is an Elevated Way to Wear the Classic Shirt Celebs Always Return To
Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez Wore Oversized Corduroy Paperbag Pants with the Summer Top Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
gwyneth-paltrow-julianne-hough-naomi watts- jennifer-lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Deeming This Barely-There Color a Must-Have
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle Convinced Us We Need a Pair of Tailored Shorts for Summer
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a $2,290 Dress with $55 Flip-Flops for a PDA-Packed Paris Park Date with Ben Affleck
nina dobrev; vanessa hudgens; cindy crawford; adele
Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and More Celebs Are Making This Brand's Minimalistic Sandals the 'It' Shoes for Summer
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, Jennifer Lopez attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)
Jennifer Lopez Just Activated Summer Mode in a Teeny Bikini, Stilettos, and a Silky Bathrobe
Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022
Reese Witherspoon's Striped Dress Is a Breezier Version of the Blouse Trend Meghan Markle Recently Wore
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Went Sightseeing Around Paris with Ben Affleck in 2 Breezy Dresses from This Cool-Girl Label
jennifer lopez; meghan markle; katie holmes
Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez All Seem to Agree That This Shirt Trend Is a Summer Must