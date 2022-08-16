People.com Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez's Latest Low-Key Look Is the Perfect Example of Between-Season Dressing Her white button-up costs $430, but you can get the look for $20 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 09:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Another day, another Jennifer Lopez outfit to admire. On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo went shopping in New York City with stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 16, and her attire was equal parts casual and elevated. The Marry Me actress, 53, was seen leaving Bergdorf Goodman in a pair of gray biker shorts, $389 Off-White sneakers, and an oversized white button-up shirt. Lopez accessorized with a $4,250 Gucci crossbody bag, sunglasses, and huge hoop earrings, as per usual. Not only does the singer's shopping getup effortlessly combine comfort and polish, but it's a prime example of how to dress for this tricky time between seasons. An oversized button-up shirt is the ideal weight for late summer and early fall days, and the timeless top can be worn everywhere from casual outings to the office when styled accordingly. Lopez's pick from French brand Patou will cost $430 when it hits shelves in December (maybe she picked it up during her recent Parisian rendezvous?) — but a high-quality white button-up shirt doesn't have to be expensive. Case in point: this now-$20 option from Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Big Dart Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirt, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The ways to wear a white button-up shirt are endless: During warmer weather, pair it with biker shorts à la J.Lo or throw it on over your swimsuit for beach trips. Once the temperatures dip, opt for leggings, jeans, or wide-leg trousers underneath. Oversized fits are trendy, comfortable, and breathable, so you can commute to the office without overheating while summer winds down. This crisp white button-up shirt, on sale for $26, includes a big breast pocket and this $49 pick from Nordstrom features slits on the side for extra interest and airflow. Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com J.Lo isn't the only celeb to wear an oversized button-up shirt recently: Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Markle all wore striped versions in May, and just yesterday, Demi Moore wore a sunflower yellow pick over a hot pink bikini while boating. But unlike the bold colors and patterns these stars opted for, Lopez's white button-up shirt is truly timeless. Below, shop more affordable long-sleeve white button-up shirts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Gap, Everlane, Revolve, and Lunya — and try not to wear them every day. Amazon Buy It! Minibee Casual Cotton Linen Blouse, $26.57 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Fitted Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com Gap Buy It! Gap 100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt, $53 (orig. $59.95); gap.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Boxy Oxford, $80; everlane.com Revolve Buy It! Good American Tabbed Poplin Shirt, $88 (orig. $125); revolve.com Lunya Buy It! Lunya Airy Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt, $158; lunya.co Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.