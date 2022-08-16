Jennifer Lopez's Latest Low-Key Look Is the Perfect Example of Between-Season Dressing

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez outfit to admire.

On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo went shopping in New York City with stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 16, and her attire was equal parts casual and elevated. The Marry Me actress, 53, was seen leaving Bergdorf Goodman in a pair of gray biker shorts, $389 Off-White sneakers, and an oversized white button-up shirt. Lopez accessorized with a $4,250 Gucci crossbody bag, sunglasses, and huge hoop earrings, as per usual.

Not only does the singer's shopping getup effortlessly combine comfort and polish, but it's a prime example of how to dress for this tricky time between seasons. An oversized button-up shirt is the ideal weight for late summer and early fall days, and the timeless top can be worn everywhere from casual outings to the office when styled accordingly.

Lopez's pick from French brand Patou will cost $430 when it hits shelves in December (maybe she picked it up during her recent Parisian rendezvous?) — but a high-quality white button-up shirt doesn't have to be expensive. Case in point: this now-$20 option from Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Big Dart Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirt, $19.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

The ways to wear a white button-up shirt are endless: During warmer weather, pair it with biker shorts à la J.Lo or throw it on over your swimsuit for beach trips. Once the temperatures dip, opt for leggings, jeans, or wide-leg trousers underneath. Oversized fits are trendy, comfortable, and breathable, so you can commute to the office without overheating while summer winds down.

This crisp white button-up shirt, on sale for $26, includes a big breast pocket and this $49 pick from Nordstrom features slits on the side for extra interest and airflow.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com

J.Lo isn't the only celeb to wear an oversized button-up shirt recently: Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Markle all wore striped versions in May, and just yesterday, Demi Moore wore a sunflower yellow pick over a hot pink bikini while boating. But unlike the bold colors and patterns these stars opted for, Lopez's white button-up shirt is truly timeless.

Below, shop more affordable long-sleeve white button-up shirts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Gap, Everlane, Revolve, and Lunya — and try not to wear them every day.

Amazon

Buy It! Minibee Casual Cotton Linen Blouse, $26.57 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Fitted Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $49; nordstrom.com

Gap

Buy It! Gap 100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt, $53 (orig. $59.95); gap.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Boxy Oxford, $80; everlane.com

Revolve

Buy It! Good American Tabbed Poplin Shirt, $88 (orig. $125); revolve.com

Lunya

Buy It! Lunya Airy Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt, $158; lunya.co

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.