"My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, 'What are you doing?' " the singer recalled

Jennifer Lopez on Why It Isn't 'Weird' She Dressed Up as Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna for Halloween

Jennifer Lopez doesn't think it was "weird" that she dressed up as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's famous ex-girlfriend Madonna this Halloween.

The "In The Morning" singer, 51, opened up about the getup during her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday, explaining that she and Rodriguez, 45, initially planned to have elaborate costumes for a Halloween party, but eventually had to cancel their bash due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead, the couple wore their outfits at home and celebrated the holiday with "four friends," including Lopez's longtime manager Benny Medina.

"Yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much. My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, 'What are you doing?' " Lopez recalled. "I dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen."

When host Andy Cohen asked if the situation felt "odd" given that Rodriguez "dated Madonna for two seconds," the pop star replied with a laugh, "No. I mean, it was so long ago."

"No, it wasn't weird at all," she continued. "I loved it."

Lopez showed off the costume — a white wedding gown with a "Boy Toy" belt buckle that harkened back to Madonna's 1984 album cover for Like a Virgin — on her Instagram on Halloween, writing in the caption: "Crazy for youuuu ... 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃."

The Hustlers star also quoted "Like a Virgin" lyrics for a shout-out to Rodriguez: "Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃👻," she captioned a close-up of her makeup and accessories.

"Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night! ✨🎃👻," Rodriguez wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a playful photo of Lopez straddling him on the ground. "Guess who Jen and I dressed up as... comment below!! ⬇️🤔"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lopez and Rodriguez's Halloween party was not the only event affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The pair, who announced their engagement in March 2019 after two years of dating, have since postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all," she said during Monday's broadcast of Radio Andy, explaining that they had planned for a ceremony in Italy when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak. "So we canceled it. And then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, ‘Nope, still not the right time.' So it was just a little disappointing."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Says Quarantine Helped Her Kids Realize They Weren't Okay with 'Parts' of 'Our Lives'

In September, Lopez told PEOPLE that one bright side of her time at home has been more frequent family dinners with the kids: her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.