Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing This Gorgeous Face Mask — and It’s on Sale for 74% Off
Jennifer Lopez is a fan of cheeky swimsuits, fierce designer outfits, and a glowy skincare routine — and honestly, who can blame her? But, if there's one stylish accessory that the superstar has been particularly loving as of late it's her crystal-embellished houndstooth face mask from celebrity-loved activewear label Noli Yoga. And right now, her exact face mask style is on major sale.
From her crystal-encrusted Starbucks cup to her dazzling performance ensembles (and don't even get us started on her glamorous red carpet looks) it's clear that J.Lo loves her bling. So it comes as no surprise that the superstar has been spotted out and about on multiple occasions rocking her Noli Yoga Crystal Houndstooth Face Mask with everything from a matching sweatsuit to a crop top and leggings. What may come as a surprise, though, is its ridiculously affordable price.
Right now during the brand's New Year's Sale, shoppers can score 30 percent off sitewide. This incredible offer also includes all sale items, meaning you can score J.Lo's fabulous crystal houndstooth face mask at an even deeper discount — just $13!
Not only is Lopez's Noli Yoga face mask fashionable thanks to its shimmering houndstooth pattern, it's also super functional. Made from 100 percent cotton, this machine-washable face mask is complete with a fitted nose wire, adjustable ear loops, and a built-in filter pocket for added comfort and protection.
As one reviewer wrote, "This houndstooth mask is not only comfortable and breathable but crazy stylish! I literally get compliments every time I wear it…and you know if J.Lo is sporting it, it has to be good."
As with most everything that Jennifer Lopez is seen wearing, we have a feeling the Noli Yoga Crystal Houndstooth face mask is bound to sell out quickly. And at such a deep discount it'll probably get scooped up even faster, so be sure to scroll down and get yours before it's gone.
Buy It! Noli Yoga Crystal Houndstooth Mask, $12.60 at checkout (orig. $50); noliyoga.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- These Comfortable Under-$30 Water Shoes Are Perfect for Beach Trips, Amusement Parks, Muddy Hikes, and More
- Amazon Shoppers ‘Love, Love, Love’ This $29 Floral Sundress for Hot Summer Days
- Pet Owners, Parents, and Cleaning Snobs Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a Must-Have — and It's $50 Off
- Thousands of People Rely on This Self-Care Brand to Tackle Everything from Aging Skin to Achy Feet