Jennifer Lopez Is Dressed Down (and Tattooed!) While Filming Her New Movie, 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez is taking a ride on the normie side.

The 53-year-old singer, dancer and actress was photographed on the set of her upcoming film Unstoppable in a way we've never seen her.

Lopez stars in an unknown role in the film — produced by her husband Ben Affleck and longtime friend Matt Damon through their newly developed production company Artists Equity — based on the book of the same name by American wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to win the 2011 NCAA wrestling national championship for individuals.

For the film, the star has drastically altered her appearance, and in the pics, we get a glimpse at how she will appear in Artists Equity's second feature film.

Lopez's look sees The Mother star in a light purple sleeveless blouse with a plunging v-neckline and cinched waist; the rather basic top is paired with blue bell-bottom jeans and simple tan flip flops. What really makes this look unique for Lopez, however, is the arm tattoo that goes from her shoulder to her elbow and the brand-new hairdo she had done.

The tattoo is a detailed depiction of Jesus nailed to the cross. The religious figure has his face turned down and is surrounded by a handful of pink tulips, though drawn on a larger scale than the prophet. Fans were quick to notice that the fake ink shares an awfully close resemblance to her husband Affleck's real-life tattoo, some speculating that his could be what inspired hers.

Her brown hair is streaked with chunky, Y2K blonde highlights and a simple gold necklace and purple beaded bracelet complete the more pedestrian look for the star.

When you compare this casual street-style moment to her real-life street-style moments, the differences are even more noticeable.

Last week, Lopez stepped out with Affleck in Santa Monica in coordinating ensembles for a coffee date, where the star was wearing a polar opposite of her on-screen counterpart.

That day, Lopez wore her baggy, high-waisted blue jeans with a tight-fitting black turtleneck and platform heels. She accessorized with large circular, gold-framed glasses, a silver watch, some simple rings and earrings and a large Christian Dior Book Tote.