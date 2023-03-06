Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Her Underwear for Steamy New Intimissimi Campaign

Jennifer Lopez has a sexy new gig.

On Monday, Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand Intimissimi announced that the multi-talented Lopez will be the face of their Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

The stunning campaign features photos of the star modeling different pieces from the new collection including silk bras, underwear, PJs, and kimonos.

In a press release, Lopez revealed she discovered the brand while traveling in Italy last year.

Courtesy of Intimissimi

"I love Italy — the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history," she said. "When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs."

"I'm proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong," Lopez continued.

According to the brand, Lopez is the perfect representation of an Intimissimi woman. "Today's women are savvy, successful role models who inspire us to work hard and follow our dreams. Lopez is the ultimate ambassador for Intimissimi as she brings a strong and modern sexiness to the brand and communicates their core values."

Jennifer Lopez. Courtesy of Intimissimi

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The brand's new campaign is reminiscent of an Italian seaside town. Riccardo Ruini, the brand's creative director, "captures the essence of a dreamy and vibrant Italian summer using cinematic imagery to transform the colors of Positano" in the new collection.

The brand added: "Hues of fuchsia representing the bougainvillea, orange for the glowing sun and turquoise symbolizing the Mediterranean Sea are weaved throughout the new range."

The new collection is available today at www.intimissimi.com and at all Intimissimi locations.

Jennifer Lopez. Courtesy of Intimissimi

Lopez recently showed off her stylish side at the Grammy Awards in February where she rocked a glamorous Gucci gown.

The Shotgun Wedding star was on hand to present the award for best pop vocal album (which was won by Harry Styles), and she did so in a dramatic Gucci look, which her stylist Rob Zangardi shared on his Instagram Stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Gold at Shotgun Wedding Los Angeles Premiere

Her dark blue gown was covered in ruffles with a voluminous train, thigh-high slit and rhinestone fringe. She capped off her look with Bulgari jewels and silver JLO Jennifer Lopez heels to tie all the sparkles together.

After she finished her presenting duties, Lopez settled back into her seat with husband Ben Affleck, who gave her a sweet kiss when she was done with her stage moment.