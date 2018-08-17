Jennifer Lopez Can't Get Enough of These Empowering Sweatshirts—And Neither Can We

Celebrities have access to pretty much anything they want to wear—so when we spot a celeb wearing the same brand over and over again, they must really love it.

Enter: Jennifer Lopez, who has been spotted on three different occasions wearing graphic logo sweatshirts from the New York brand, Milly. Yesterday she was photographed taking her daughter, Emme, shopping in New York City while sporting the Milly Wildflower Hoodie. She has also worn two other hoodies from the brand’s empowerment capsule collection with Girls Inc.—the Superhero Hoodie and the Girl Boss Hoodie, which both seem fitting because she actually is a superhero and girl boss in our minds.

The brand hopes the Girls Inc. collaboration will inspire young women to grow up to be strong, smart, and bold, which is making us want to buy one (or two) of these inspirational sweatshirts. Keep scrolling if you’re in the market for an empowering sweatshirt—especially if you’re looking to channel J.Lo (and, let’s face it, who doesn’t want to be like J.Lo?).

Buy It! Wildflower Hoodie, $155; milly.com

Buy It! Superhero Hoodie, $155; milly.com

Buy It! Girl Boss Hoodie, $155; milly.com

And if you’re always in the market for a good sale like we are, Milly’s t-shirt version of the hoodies are on sale. Below are our favorite picks:

Buy It! Wicked Awesome Tee, $44.99 (orig. $90); milly.com

Buy It! California Love Boxy Tee, $63 (orig. $90); milly.com