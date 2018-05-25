Jennifer Lopez took the lyrics in her newest hit, “Dinero,” quite literally when it came to how she accessorized in the music video for the chart-topping single.

In the new song, which also features DJ Khaled and Cardi B, Lopez sings, “I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow,” which she brought to life by blinging herself out in over $4.5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry featured in the 13 different looks she wore throughout the video.

“Working with Tiffany & Co. on this project was the perfect fit considering we were looking for jewelry that could fit an array of high fashion looks,” Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn told PEOPLE. “From street wear to high end couture styling. They are a well-known and respected brand that had the perfect aesthetic.”

J Lo/Youtube

The pieces varied — from a $500,000 platinum and diamond bracelet to a $450,000 diamond necklace — but without a doubt, every piece gave off the luxe vibe the star was going for in the music video.

On top of the millions of dollars of high-end jewelry she wore, Lopez also added another pricey touch to her beauty look that celebrated her single when she performed the song for the first time live at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created the most opulent, embellished mani that features — yes — actual $100 dollar bills lacquered onto her tips.

“It’s All About the #Dinero,” Bachik captioned his Instagram post of the manicure.

After the single’s debut, Lopez opened up about Cardi B to TRL AM host and executive producer Sway Calloway to talk about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s influence on her.

“She would speak in a way that would make sense to me,” Lopez said. “She had a tremendous insight about life, people, and the way they acted and what they did.”

She added: “I just found her very funny and amusing and I guess it was because it reminded me of the girls I grew up with — And my family!”

“Dinero” is the second song Lopez has recently released, following the engagement ring-hinting single, “El Anillo,” which was released three weeks ago.