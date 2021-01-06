Jennifer Lopez Has Been Wearing These Bedazzled Face Masks on Repeat — and They’re 60% Off
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to make us want a bedazzled face mask. Over the holiday season, the singer slash beauty mogul was spotted wearing not one, not two, but three different sparkly protective coverings from MasQd, a brand that has quickly become a favorite among Hollywood stars for its stylishly patterned cloth face masks.
In November, Lopez aptly wore the brand's limited-edition rose gold sequin mask to light up the popular Saks Fifth Avenue display in New York City. Shortly after, she opted for its black crystal-embellished covering with a camel coat and leather leggings while shopping on Madison Avenue. And two days before Christmas, she chose its shimmering silver crystal mask — which Gwen Stefani has also been spotted in — for a workout class in Miami.
While the holidays have come and gone, J.Lo has convinced us we can wear a blinged-out face mask no matter the season. What's more is you can score all three of her glitzy masks for 60 percent off thanks to MasQd's latest flash sale. They normally retail for $22 each, but you can snag the reusable masks for just under $9 apiece right now. (FYI: This is cheaper than they were on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!) In fact, this is the lowest price we've ever seen them go for. Just add the ones you want to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout, no promo code needed.
Each mask is made from two layers of breathable fabric along with a 100-percent cotton lining and a filter pocket. They feature all the bells and whistles of a good face mask, such as a nose wire that can be shaped for a more secure fit, and soft, non-irritating ear loops (some of which come with adjuster beads). While J.Lo has modeled practically all of the brand's bedazzled options, MasQd also offers masks in an array of solid hues, fun colors, and trendy prints, like this black tweed covering and this golden butterfly option that's similar to the one Vanessa Hudgens recently posted on Instagram.
Whether you're looking to stock up on some new reusable face masks for 2021 or you want to jazz up your collection like J.Lo, we suggest shopping sooner rather than later because we don't know when this amazing sale ends. Scroll down to shop all of Lopez's exact masks while you can get them for way less!
Buy It! Masqd Black Crystal Face Mask, $8.80 at checkout (orig. $22); masqd.com
Buy It! Masqd Crystal Face Mask, $8.80 at checkout (orig. $22); masqd.com
Buy It! Masqd Rose Gold Sequin Face Mask, $8.80 at checkout (orig. $22); masqd.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Say This Powerful Oscillating Tower Fan Is So Quiet, They ‘Can’t Even Hear It’
- Nearly 57,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree That These Are the Best Waste Bags for Dogs
- The EWG Just Released Its Best Sunscreens for 2021 — and This ‘Miracle’ Moisturizer Made the Cut
- These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They’re Actually Under $100 on Amazon