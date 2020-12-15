Jennifer Lopez Loves This $20 Crystal-Embellished Face Mask — Here’s Where to Shop It

From her red carpet ensembles to her statement-making accessories, Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she has a thing for bling. Heck, she even got fiancé Alex Rodriguez his very own bedazzled Starbucks cup! With that being said, it should come as no surprise that J.Lo has been spotted rocking a crystal-embellished face mask on multiple occasions. What may surprise you, though, is that you can score her exact sparkly face covering for just $20.
The stylish star has been seen wearing her $20 MasQd Black Crystal Face Mask with everything from activewear to a cozy oversized coat, proving that every outfit is made better with a touch of sparkle. J.Lo isn’t the only celebrity who is a fan of the brand’s reusable face coverings — Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Vanessa Hudgens, and Chrissy Teigen have all worn MasQd’s stylish face masks, too. Gwen Stefani is even a fan of its glitzy crystal ones, just like Lopez.
J.Lo’s black crystal-embellished face mask isn’t the only shimmering style that the brand has to offer. In fact, MasQd just launched six new crystal-embellished masks, and they’re each available for just $20. Choose from fun colors and prints like camo, cheetah, and a holiday-themed Santa mask. What’s even cooler is that these reusable masks aren’t just stylish, they’re also super comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. Plus, each one is made with three layers of 100 percent cotton with a filter pocket for ultimate protection.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommending the use of face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, there’s no better time than now to stock up on some fashionable face masks — especially when they’re embellished with gorgeous crystals and Jennifer Lopez-approved.
Scroll down to shop MasQd’s new crystal-embellished options now.
