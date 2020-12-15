Jennifer Lopez Loves This $20 Crystal-Embellished Face Mask — Here’s Where to Shop It

From her red carpet ensembles to her statement-making accessories, Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she has a thing for bling. Heck, she even got fiancé Alex Rodriguez his very own bedazzled Starbucks cup! With that being said, it should come as no surprise that J.Lo has been spotted rocking a crystal-embellished face mask on multiple occasions. What may surprise you, though, is that you can score her exact sparkly face covering for just $20.