Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face Before Doing Her 'Sultry and Ethereal' Met Gala Makeup

Lopez used JLO Beauty products to get her skin to glow perfection

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 3, 2023 09:31 PM
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez just showed off how she prepped her skin for fashion's biggest night.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Lopez, 53, filmed a get ready with me video for Allure and shared the clip on her skin and body care company's Instagram, JLO Beauty, detailing everything it takes to get her skin red carpet ready.

The step-by-step routine started with the multi-hyphenate makeup free with her hair pulled back as she wore a golden silk tank top. She holds up her "holy grail," the JLO Glow beauty serum, which she applied a few pumps to her face and neck for "a beautiful glow."

To ensure her skin is protected from the sun's UV rays, she added her JLO Beauty That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer while addressing a misconception some people have about her.

"I think people think of me as bronzy and like always in the sun and stuff like that," the Shotgun Wedding star said. "But the truth is, I did not take a bunch of sun. I did do self-tan, bronzers, and all kinds of things like that. But no sun and sunscreen every single day."

After getting "fully hydrated" and "ready to go," her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, explained the makeup look for the big night. "It was really all about keeping the makeup sultry and ethereal and letting her natural beauty shine through the makeup," Holm described.

Holm, 33, explained that she used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer for Lopez's brows, the Huda Beauty Empowered Eyeshadow Palette for her lids, and accentuated her eyes with Kiss Lashes My Lash But Better Collection. For lips, Holm grabbed Buxom's Plump Shot Collagen Infused Lip Serum and matching lip liner.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

With her skin and makeup done, Lopez was ready to hit the white carpet-covered staircase of this year's ball, which she strutted and posed on in a Ralph Lauren halter gown and pink silk satin skirt, which was all, including the floral collar, made entirely by hand.

She finished off her look with towering platforms and black silk evening gloves, as well as an eye-catching pink ring with over 10 carats of natural pink diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz.

While on the red carpet, she told La La Anthony for Vogue that she wasn't sure about the final accessory — a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material, but grew to love it, saying, "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it."

