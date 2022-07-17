The superstar confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring in Makeup-Free Photo from Bed After Surprise Nuptials

Mrs. Affleck is showing off her new bling!

One day after tying the knot with Ben Affleck in a late-night wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo from bed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Looking blissful, the superstar — makeup-free in the snap — had her plain wedding band on display. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics. ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady," sings Fanny Brice in the show.)

In a newsletter to her fans, Lopez, 52, detailed their intimate wedding, which she called "the best night ever."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgIQCz6Pk0U/?hl=en jlo Verified Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets. #linkinbio Edited · 58m Jennifer Lopez | Credit: jlo/Instagram

The Marry Me star revealed that she and Affleck, 49 — who wore a jacket from his closet — "barely" made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel before midnight.

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," shared Lopez, who wore a white lace off-the-shoulder long sleeve bridal gown and matching veil with lace trim from Zuhair Murad. (In her newsletter, she also revealed she wore another look — "a dress from an old movie" — during the wedding festivities.)

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: On The JLO

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," continued Lopez, who's mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. Affleck is dad to daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Lopez, who indicated that she plans to use Affleck's last name in a Clark County marriage license obtained by PEOPLE, signed her newsletter with "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony.

The stars rekindled their relationship last year and have been fiercely protective of their second chance at love.