Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring in Makeup-Free Photo from Bed After Surprise Nuptials
Mrs. Affleck is showing off her new bling!
One day after tying the knot with Ben Affleck in a late-night wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo from bed.
Looking blissful, the superstar — makeup-free in the snap — had her plain wedding band on display. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics. ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady," sings Fanny Brice in the show.)
In a newsletter to her fans, Lopez, 52, detailed their intimate wedding, which she called "the best night ever."
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Wed in 'Super Small' Ceremony After Obtaining Marriage License in Vegas
The Marry Me star revealed that she and Affleck, 49 — who wore a jacket from his closet — "barely" made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel before midnight.
"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," shared Lopez, who wore a white lace off-the-shoulder long sleeve bridal gown and matching veil with lace trim from Zuhair Murad. (In her newsletter, she also revealed she wore another look — "a dress from an old movie" — during the wedding festivities.)
"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," continued Lopez, who's mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. Affleck is dad to daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.
Lopez, who indicated that she plans to use Affleck's last name in a Clark County marriage license obtained by PEOPLE, signed her newsletter with "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos
Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony.
The stars rekindled their relationship last year and have been fiercely protective of their second chance at love.
"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."