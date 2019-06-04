Jennifer Lopez loves when fiancé Alex Rodriguez gets dressed in his finest attire.

“I love Alex in a suit!” Lopez, 49, tells PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Awards Monday night. “I mean he looks great in everything. He just wears clothes really well. But I love him in a suit!”

Rodriguez, 43, joined Lopez looked dapper as he joined her for the fashion event in a perfectly tailored Tom Ford suit that brought his lady back to when they first started dating in early 2017.

“He loves to wear [them]. It’s one of the things I loved about him when I first met him is that he wore so many suits every day like he was always getting dressed up for a business meeting or something,” Lopez says. “It just reminded me of my dad wearing a tie going to work. It was a great thing.”

Though Rodriguez looked super stylish on the CFDA Awards red carpet, the night was all about Lopez, dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren two piece to pick up the CFDA’s prestigious Fashion Icon Award.

“It’s a real honor among all these amazing artists and designers for them to pick you out for your fashion and your style, for something I love to do anyway. I love dressing up,” Lopez says.

She continues: “I’ve loved [fashion] since I was a little girl. I was cutting up all my sweatshirts and jeans in the Bronx and trying to be like Janet [Jackson] and Madonna and Cyndi Lauper. So it is a fun time.”

After her date night with A.Rod, the star had to hurry home to finish last-minute preparations before her It’s My Party tour kicks off on Friday in Inglewood, California.

“It’s coming out to be a really amazing show and moment. I really wanted to create a beautiful party atmosphere in the arena and I think we accomplished that,” Lopez says. “It is Friday. It is creeping up on me little by little!”

Right now Lopez and Rodriguez’s main focus is her tour, but the couple, who got engaged in March after more than two years together, are slowly starting to get wedding plans going.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”

The source added that the couple likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”