Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Paris in a Simple Summer Dress Everyone Needs in Their Closet
You've heard of the little black dress, but Jennifer Lopez just made a case for the long black dress to be your new summer uniform.
The Marry Me actress, 53, has been turning heads around the world as she explores Paris hand-in-hand with new husband Ben Affleck, 49, in consistently killer outfits. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in Las Vegas two weekends ago, have been spotted all over the City of Love during their post-wedding getaway, and Lopez's looks just keep getting better.
There was her floral Oscar de la Renta dress (unexpectedly paired with plain white flip-flops), the time she wore two romantic Reformation dresses back-to-back, and now, the simple black maxi she coupled with not-so-simple sky-high heels, in true J.Lo fashion. The singer's elegant dress is a prime example of "less is more," and the low-key look is a style everyone should have in their summer closet.
Although Lopez's designer pick from Forte Forte rings in at $724, black dresses don't have to cost you that much. There are plenty of similar picks available at affordable prices, like this $30 maxi from Amazon that has earned the approval of over 2,000 shoppers and this $44 option with feminine tie straps and a smocked bodice.
Buy It! Zesica Tie Strap Black Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com
Although white dresses are all the rage during the summer, black dresses offer some serious benefits of their own this time of year: You can rest easy knowing they're not see-through, the dark color is always flattering, they're sweat stain-proof, and you don't have to worry about spilling your coffee, red wine, or pasta sauce on them (which is bound to happen.)
If you don't already have a go-to long black dress in your closet for summer, it's time to take advantage of this breezy look you'll reach for time after time. Below, shop more black maxi dresses à la J.Lo from Amazon, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Summersalt, and J.Crew.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $29.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Lush Knit Maxi Dress, $29.97 (orig. $52); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $59.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Loveappela Maxi Dress, $68; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Summersalt the Softest Ribbed Shoulder Tie-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $85; summersalt.com
Buy It! BB Dakota Grooves Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! J.Crew Tie-Shoulder Cotton Voile Tiered Dress, $117.60 with code SHOPNOW (orig. $168); jcrew.com
