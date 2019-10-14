We're Obsessed With J.Lo's $2,950 Coat, So We Found 5 Gorgeous Lookalikes for Way Less

Add these to your fall closet ASAP

By Kami Phillips
October 14, 2019 02:53 PM
What’s the one thing the red carpet, the catwalk, and the streets of New York City have in common? The answer: Jennifer Lopez slays them all. Whether she’s glammed up for a red carpet appearance, shutting down the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, or simply stepping out for a low-key dinner with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is always serving serious looks. Just recently, the star was spotted out and about in New York wearing a gorgeous monochromatic ensemble, and we wasted no time filing the all-blue look under “fall outfit inspo”.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Wearing various shades of blue from head-to-toe (literally, her $995 Buscemi boots were also a gorgeous shade of baby blue), Jennifer Lopez looked every bit cozy and chic in her getup. But what really caught our eye was her stunning $2,950 cashmere coat from Max Mara. Between the soft blue hue, luxe cashmere material, and trendy oversized wrap silhouette, this coat is the ultimate cold-weather piece. Unfortunately, J.Lo’s exact Max Mara coat is from last season and is sold out everywhere — but that didn’t stop us from finding five fabulous lookalikes for way less.

Starting at just $95, these chic light blue coats, below, are the perfect way to snag Jennifer Lopez’s look without spending a ton — and we can bet that they’ll become your new go-to outerwear pieces for the season. Scroll down to shop them now!

Buy It! River Island Tailored Coat in Light Blue, $95 (orig. $119); asos.com

Buy It! Cole Haan Slick Wool Wrap Coat, $148.08-$362.39; amazon.com

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Long Wool Blend Trench Coat, $249; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tahari Ella Belted Wrap Wool Blend Coat, $99.97 (orig. $340); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! DKNY Stand Collar Coat, $136.99 (orig. $275); macys.com

