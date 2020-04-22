Image zoom MIller Mobley

Jennifer Lopez is using her time in quarantine to “Get Right.”

After a huge 2019, which saw her break records with the film Hustlers and celebrate her 50th birthday with a hit tour, the superstar continued the momentum in 2020 with an epic Super Bowl halftime show. Now, she’s embracing a slower pace and working on “quieting” her mind amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’m letting everything take a break — my hair, damaged from 20 years in the business; letting my nails breathe; and generally taking care of myself,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, in which she’s featured as one of the beauties of the year. “We don’t want to come out of this without growing.”

Due to the global health crisis, Lopez has been social distancing with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her twins Emme and Max, 12, at their home in Florida. In order to get through this uncertain time, she says she’s been leaning on meditation, prayer and routine.

“It was fun at first to be comfortable, wear sweats and have messy hair, but then you start feeling like a mess internally,” Lopez says. “So I think it’s about getting up, having a routine, trying to exercise, keeping my skin care routine regular, and using this time to get better.”

When asked to define what beauty means to her now as one of PEOPLE’s beauties of the year, Lopez says it’s “simplicity.”

“To me, that’s what I’m finding beauty in right now — the most basic, simple things,” she says. “The beauty of a sunny day, a tree or quiet moment with my kids.”

Lopez also shares that the first person to ever tell her she was beautiful was her father, David.

“Even to this day he calls or greets me with, ‘Hi gorgeous,'” she says. “It affected me in the sense that your parents are your everything when you’re growing up and having them validate everything about beauty built up my confidence.”

When the pandemic passes and life returns to normal, Lopez says she’s most looking forward to “getting out of the house” and seeing family and friends. “Just like everyone, I’m waiting to hug people again,” she adds.

On Saturday, Lopez sang Barbra Streisand‘s “People” remotely for the One World: Together at Home special, organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and Lady Gaga to raise awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, also spoke to fans on social media about the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re staying home to protect those on the frontlines — the doctors, the nurses and technicians that are working so hard to save lives at our hospitals,” Lopez said on Instagram at the time.

In addition to doing their part for good causes, Lopez and Rodriguez have been making waves on TikTok (many fans recall their viral “Flip the Switch” challenge) while social distancing. During an appearance on the new at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 8, DeGeneres, 62, even suggested they take their wedding day to the platform.

“Do a TikTok wedding?” Lopez said with a laugh. “Something to think about. We can’t make any commitments right now.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.