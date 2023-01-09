Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Justin Bieber Wear These Luxe Sweatpants on Repeat

J.Lo owns at least four pairs

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 04:18 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Gigi Hadid is seen coming out of the Royal Monceau Hotel on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CjqH76ELvMH/. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow-up series to "Sex and the City" in Chelsea on August 4, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC; Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; Raymond Hall/GC

Jennifer Lopez never shies away from showstopping pieces like plunging gowns or ab-baring crop tops, but she also has a thing for laid-back loungewear.

Case in point: the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, has consistently worn sweatpants from unisex basics brand Les Tien since it launched three years ago. J.Lo owns the Les Tien Puddle Pants in at least four colors, most recently wearing the ivory pair and a corresponding Crop Crew while shopping last month, according to the brand. Her exact sweatshirt is sold out, but it's still available in black and brown.

With a relaxed fit, drawstring waist, and pockets, the Puddle Pants have all the makings of your go-to pair of sweatpants. It's easy to see why Gigi Hadid stepped out in the vintage black version three times last year.

Les Tien JLo Sighting
Les Tien

Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Puddle Pants in Ivory, $154; lestien.com

At over $100 a pair, Les Tien sweatpants are definitely not chump change, but with their high-quality design and versatility, they're worth the investment. Take it from the queen of turning sweats into streetwear, Sarah Jessica Parker, who has been spotted all over New York City in multiple pairs from the brand, including variations of the Heavyweight Classic Sweatpants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfJ422ROgzR/. Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram ; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> is seen in Madison Square Park on September 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram; Gotham/GC

This style is designed with the same relaxed fit and cozy cotton fabric as the popular Puddle Pants, but cinched ankles give off a sportier vibe. Parker has worn them in vintage black and heather gray.

Les Tien JLo Sighting
Les Tien

Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Core Sweatpants in Heather Gray, $154; lestien.com

Other famous fans of Les Tien include Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, and Jenna Dewan, the latter of whom wore a matching green set over Christmas. Back in April, Selena Gomez filmed a TikTok in the heather gray version of the Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie, which features a front kangaroo pocket and reverse stitching details for a lived-in look.

Les Tien JLo Sighting
Les Tien

Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie in Heather Gray, $264; lestien.com

Elevated essentials aren't going anywhere in 2023, so investing in high quality brands you'll wear on repeat like Les Tien is a smart move. Shop more basics from the brand celebs can't stop wearing below.

Les Tien JLo Sighting
Les Tien

Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Core Crew in Vintage Black, $220; lestien.com

Les Tien JLo Sighting
Les Tien

Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Sweatpant in Emerald, $146; lestien.com

Les Tien JLo Sighting
Les Tien

Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Pocket Tee in Ivory, $92; lestien.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

TMA Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Deal Alert! This 'Lightweight and Powerful' Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
Gigi Hadid attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards
Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale
ILIFE V8s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Tout
Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Imagine Living Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 38% Off
Related Articles
Mindy Kaling Outdoor Voices Set tout
Mindy Kaling Sipped a Smoothie in This Comfy Loungewear Set — Here's Why You Need It in Your Closet
Cozy Elevated Basics on Sale Amazon tout
So Many Cozy Elevated Basics Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $13
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last Chance Deals
Sale Alert! You Can Still Score Up to 71% Off Ugg, Levi's, Longchamp, and More Coveted Brands at Nordstrom
Fabletics Brand BP
We Reviewed 13 Fabletics Styles So Versatile You Can Basically Live in Them
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Boasts 48,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 26 Worth Shopping
Zappos
From Fluffy Slippers to Classic Booties, Zappos Has Tons of Comfy Shoes on Sale — Up to 70% Off
Two of the Best Black Jeans for Every Body Type, two models wearing black jeans on a white background with a blue border
The 20 Best Black Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Experts
Best Christmas Sales Tout
The Best Christmas Sales to Shop from Our Favorite Stores
20-best-joggers-of-2022-tout
The 20 Best Joggers of 2023 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office
t-shirts in black, white, brown, and bright green
The 14 Best T-Shirts of 2023 to Add to Your Closet Immediately
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton & Christian Bale Take the Red Carpet, Plus Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and More
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
12-best-boyfriend-jeans-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2023
Best White Tanks Tout
The Perfect White Tank Does Exist — and We Found 14 of Them
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Best The Frankie Shop Products
The 12 Best Styles from The Frankie Shop