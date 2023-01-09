Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Justin Bieber Wear These Luxe Sweatpants on Repeat J.Lo owns at least four pairs By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 04:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Pierre Suu/GC; Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; Raymond Hall/GC Jennifer Lopez never shies away from showstopping pieces like plunging gowns or ab-baring crop tops, but she also has a thing for laid-back loungewear. Case in point: the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, has consistently worn sweatpants from unisex basics brand Les Tien since it launched three years ago. J.Lo owns the Les Tien Puddle Pants in at least four colors, most recently wearing the ivory pair and a corresponding Crop Crew while shopping last month, according to the brand. Her exact sweatshirt is sold out, but it's still available in black and brown. With a relaxed fit, drawstring waist, and pockets, the Puddle Pants have all the makings of your go-to pair of sweatpants. It's easy to see why Gigi Hadid stepped out in the vintage black version three times last year. Les Tien Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Puddle Pants in Ivory, $154; lestien.com At over $100 a pair, Les Tien sweatpants are definitely not chump change, but with their high-quality design and versatility, they're worth the investment. Take it from the queen of turning sweats into streetwear, Sarah Jessica Parker, who has been spotted all over New York City in multiple pairs from the brand, including variations of the Heavyweight Classic Sweatpants. Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram; Gotham/GC This style is designed with the same relaxed fit and cozy cotton fabric as the popular Puddle Pants, but cinched ankles give off a sportier vibe. Parker has worn them in vintage black and heather gray. Les Tien Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Core Sweatpants in Heather Gray, $154; lestien.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Other famous fans of Les Tien include Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, and Jenna Dewan, the latter of whom wore a matching green set over Christmas. Back in April, Selena Gomez filmed a TikTok in the heather gray version of the Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie, which features a front kangaroo pocket and reverse stitching details for a lived-in look. Les Tien Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie in Heather Gray, $264; lestien.com Elevated essentials aren't going anywhere in 2023, so investing in high quality brands you'll wear on repeat like Les Tien is a smart move. Shop more basics from the brand celebs can't stop wearing below. Les Tien Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Core Crew in Vintage Black, $220; lestien.com Les Tien Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Sweatpant in Emerald, $146; lestien.com Les Tien Buy It! Les Tien Heavyweight Classic Pocket Tee in Ivory, $92; lestien.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Deal Alert! This 'Lightweight and Powerful' Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Under $100 at Amazon Today Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Imagine Living Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 38% Off