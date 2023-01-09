Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Justin Bieber Wear These Luxe Sweatpants on Repeat

Jennifer Lopez never shies away from showstopping pieces like plunging gowns or ab-baring crop tops, but she also has a thing for laid-back loungewear.

Case in point: the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, has consistently worn sweatpants from unisex basics brand Les Tien since it launched three years ago. J.Lo owns the Les Tien Puddle Pants in at least four colors, most recently wearing the ivory pair and a corresponding Crop Crew while shopping last month, according to the brand. Her exact sweatshirt is sold out, but it's still available in black and brown.

With a relaxed fit, drawstring waist, and pockets, the Puddle Pants have all the makings of your go-to pair of sweatpants. It's easy to see why Gigi Hadid stepped out in the vintage black version three times last year.

At over $100 a pair, Les Tien sweatpants are definitely not chump change, but with their high-quality design and versatility, they're worth the investment. Take it from the queen of turning sweats into streetwear, Sarah Jessica Parker, who has been spotted all over New York City in multiple pairs from the brand, including variations of the Heavyweight Classic Sweatpants.

This style is designed with the same relaxed fit and cozy cotton fabric as the popular Puddle Pants, but cinched ankles give off a sportier vibe. Parker has worn them in vintage black and heather gray.

Other famous fans of Les Tien include Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber, and Jenna Dewan, the latter of whom wore a matching green set over Christmas. Back in April, Selena Gomez filmed a TikTok in the heather gray version of the Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie, which features a front kangaroo pocket and reverse stitching details for a lived-in look.

Elevated essentials aren't going anywhere in 2023, so investing in high quality brands you'll wear on repeat like Les Tien is a smart move. Shop more basics from the brand celebs can't stop wearing below.

