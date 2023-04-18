Jennifer Lopez Puts on a Leggy Display in Eye-Catching Cobalt Blue Gown for 'The Mother' Press Day 

Jennifer Lopez is a blue beauty.

While promoting her new action movie The Mother, the do-it-all star wore a jaw-dropping monochromatic look that showed off her toned physique and proved her style icon status.

In a new compilation Instagram reel uploaded Tuesday, Lopez, 53, gave a glimpse at the vibrant cobalt blue Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown worn for her day of press.

The high-end piece, which debuted during the fashion label's couture runway show in July, features tons of chiffon ruffles.

However, the actress' gown seems to have been slightly altered from the design's original maxi-length cut and into a sexier iteration. It appears as though Lopez's version consists of a mini dress with the rest of the flowy fabric pinned to her satin royal blue stiletto boots, which gives off a leggy illusion.

The "On the Floor" singer, outfitted by Rob Zangardi, also wore silver hoop earrings, cuff bracelets and matching rings. Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin styled Lopez's hair into a ponytail with face-framing side pieces.

"I am #TheMother … so listen to me," Lopez wrote alongside the post, adding a winky-face emoji to the end of her caption.

Some of her fans raved about the outfit in the comment section, even calling Lopez "mother" as a signal of praise, according to the social media interpretation of the word.

In the literal sense, Lopez is in fact a parent and she recently opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about celebrating Mother's Day alongside Coach.

"Coach is celebrating the many many sides of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it's our nurturing that helps them blossom," shared Lopez, who is the brand's global ambassador and star of its new holiday campaign. "All we need is love and a Tabby bag," she added, referencing the house's famous bag style.

The JLo Beauty founder shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, and recently became a stepmom to Ben Affleck's three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — after marrying the Air actor last summer.

In the Coach campaign, which sees the musician model the Rogue bag, too, Lopez talks about the valuable lessons she's learned from motherhood.

"Well I have teenagers now. You know everybody warns you about this stage in life," she says with a laugh. "And it's definitely different from when they were little, but you have to grow with your kids. They wind up teaching you, you evolve as a person 'cause you have to."