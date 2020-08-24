The actress and singer teased the launch of her namesake beauty brand, which she says is "coming soon," on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Launching Her Own Makeup and Skincare Brand, JLo Beauty — Here's What We Know

Jennifer Lopez dropped some major news for beauty lovers: her very own makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty, is coming soon.

Two years after collaborating with Inglot Cosmetics on a makeup collection, Lopez, 51, revealed that she's been hard at work on her eponymous beauty brand. Sharing two glowing selfies on Instagram rocking her signature bronzed skin, the star said, "Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comments after Lopez shared the news. "YAY JLOBEAUTY IM READY...YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL," one person wrote. Another fan said, "JLO BEAUTY WOOHOO!! I can’t wait😭😭❤️."

While the star has yet to reveal much more about JLo Beauty just yet, according to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will offer everything from cosmetics to skincare products.

Lopez appeared to tease the announcement of her beauty brand earlier this month when she shared an early morning, makeup-free video in which she explained how "grateful" she felt for what's to come.

"Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited! 🤍 Want to know why? Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!" Lopez said.

The concept for JLo Beauty has been a long time coming — in late 2018 Lopez told Refinery29 that she had been working on the development of her own skincare products. But before anything launched, she needed to ensure everything was absolutely perfect.

“I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” Lopez told Refinery29. “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”