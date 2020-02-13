Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her Own Footwear Brand: 'I Want to Do It All'

On this week’s edition of it’s Jennifer Lopez‘s world, and we’re just living in it, the megastar has announced she’s entering the fashion industry, beginning with the launch of an eponymous footwear line. That’s right: If you’ve ever dreamed of walking in JLo’s shoes, now’s your chance.

Hot off her awards season run and show-stopping Super Bowl performance, Lopez is focused on building her own fashion empire. The star has teamed up with the Camuto Group to launch JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, a line of footwear and handbags, which will be sold exclusively at DSW stores and online at DSW.com.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all — music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez, 50, says in a statement.

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all!”

Starting today, DSW.com will reveal images of the different shoe styles from the collection, and fans of the line can sign up of for alerts and the opportunity for an early access pre-sale shopping opportunity beginning March 9. Those who sign up will be able to shop up to 11 styles from March 9 to March 15, before the entire collection becomes available for everyone to shop in stores and online on March 16.

To get you ready for your shopping spree, PEOPLE has a sneak peek of the first four styles below, which range in price from $59 to $189, and capture Lopez’s sexy style aesthetic thanks to the sky-high heels and chic sandals.

“We are thrilled to offer customers a collection that embodies Jennifer’s life and her trendsetting signature style. JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ is an exciting addition to Camuto Group’s robust portfolio, and we are committed to building a successful brand created under Jennifer’s design direction,” said President of Camuto Group, Simon Nankervis. “Jennifer’s passion for design matched with her authentic connection to her fans will make for a strong, successful and authentic brand.”

Lopez will be at the helm of the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, sharing her creative vision “with the purpose of inspiring women to create and choose a life of confidence, empowerment and positivity,” according to the release.

And in true JLo style, there’s a special bonus. In addition to the Spring 2020 collection, the line will debut a special capsule collection featuring five limited-edition styles which have been custom-created by Lopez and include a high-shine caged bootie, transparent crystal-embellished heels and more styles that will JLo-fy your closet.