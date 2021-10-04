"How many bling cups do you actually have?" Jennifer Lopez asked Jennifer Lopez during a humorous 1:1 interview for the new Coach x Jennifer Lopez collab

Jennifer Lopez Flips the Bird, Calls Out Her Bling Cup Obsession as She Interviews Herself for Coach

Jennifer Lopez is serving her own sense of style in her second collaboration with Coach.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, actress, beauty mogul and entrepreneur, 52, promoted the collection in her most intimate interview yet, sitting down with none other than herself for the campaign video. "Hi Jennifer," Lopez said, as other Lopez greeted her, "What's up, J.Lo?"

"First question, tell me you're from the Bronx without telling me you're from the Bronx," she said, before her identical interview subject put up both middle fingers.

Lopez didn't hold back, asking Lopez the tough, hard-hitting questions. "Wrapping this up with a very important, tell-all question ... How many bling cups do you actually have?" she asked.

"Um... you don't want to know," Lopez answered, before other Lopez quipped: "No, you don't know. You have so many that you actually do not know. It's actually kind of crazy and pathetic."

Coach Introduces Coach x Jennifer Lopez Second Collaboration Credit: Courtesy Coach

The Hustlers actress kept it cool and cozy during the interview in her Coach x Jennifer Lopez Signature Sweatsuit, layered with the Sherpa Signature Vest. She accessorizes with the limited edition, red chain belt bag with turnlock, which was developed specifically for Lopez.

The collection features bags, accessories and ready-to-wear, designed in collaboration with Creative Director Stuart Vevers and "inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity and the hi-lo, relaxed approach to style that Coach and Jennifer share."

Photographer Renell Medrano shot the campaign to depict Lopez "exactly as she is," showcasing her individual approach to style.

In another video for the campaign, Lopez attempts to sum up her style in three words, but instead explains it in four: "timeless, sexy, classic and tomboy." She adds that she prefers "easy, cool pieces with a bit of attitude."

"Coach and I have a lot in common. Mostly we believe in the power of being real—in authenticity," Lopez said in a statement. "This collection is so Coach and so me. It's wearable, and a little bit glamorous––but also sporty. It's that mix that really excites me. It's the unedited, unfiltered, raw version of us."