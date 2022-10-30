We're calling it now: flare jeans are back!

If you've been patiently waiting for their return (or maybe you never tried the trend, to begin with), we're here to sound the alarm that this leg-lengthening silhouette is all the rage once again. Just take a look at celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr, and Kendall Jenner, who have all been leading the charge with this '70s-inspired style in recent months.

As evidenced by these celebs, there are so many ways to make flare jeans work for you since the options are endless when it comes to styling them with a range of tops and shoes. Lopez mixed things up in an oversized long-sleeved tee paired with towering platform heels and a classic Valentino belt to anchor her look together, while Jenner jazzed up her jeans with a brown leather bomber jacket, casual baseball cap, and ankle booties for a casual, off-duty look.

Kerr kept the focus on her sleek flare jeans by pairing them with a cream-colored halter top, skinny leather belt, and lucite sandals while making an appearance at a conference in Los Angeles, and fellow model Elsa Hosk followed suit in a pair of flares whilst visiting France earlier this week.

[PHOTO EMBED:]

If you're ready to fully embrace flared denim this fall, we did the legwork for you. We found tons of options — many of which come in inclusive sizes and flattering fits for all different body types. Spanx recently restocked its popular Flare Jeans, which feature an ultra-comfortable pull-on design made of premium stretch denim. This crowd-pleaser comes in three inseam lengths (petite, regular, and tall) and in sizes XS to 3X.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Flare Jeans, $148; spanx.com

Other standouts include this high-waisted pair from Abercrombie, which is currently on sale for $76, and available in four inseam lengths to boot. Another favorite is the DL1961 Rachel High-Rise Instasculpt Flare Jean, which smooths, sculpts, and hugs your curves to ensure a perfect fit at every angle. Additionally, we also have our eyes on the Madewell Skinny Flare Jeans (also on sale right now), which exude the same laid-back vibe as Kerr's cool style thanks to their elongating front seam running straight down the leg.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Shop these cool flare jeans below to get a celebrity-inspired look all your own.

DL1961

Buy It! DL1961 Rachel Ultra High-Rise Instasculpt Flare Jeans, $199; dl1961.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie Ultra High-Rise Flare Jeans, $75.65 (orig. $90); abercrombie.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Skinny Flare Jeans, $74.50 (orig. $98); madewell.com

Amazon

Buy It! Flying Banana Shaping Flare Jeans, $39.99; amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Perfect Vintage Flare Jeans, $79.50 (orig. $128); madewell.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vipones High-Waist Flare Jeans, $39.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.