Jennifer Lopez Says Her Juicy Couture Sweatsuit in 2001 'I'm Real' Music Video Was All Her Idea

Jennifer Lopez has been counting down the days until she takes the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — and to be honest we are too. (Can you imagine her outfits!) The superstar is sharing her excitement by reminiscing about some of her early music videos. And when she looked back at her time on set of her 2001 hit “I’m Real,” she shared the story behind her now-iconic pink Juicy Couture velour crop top and booty shorts.

In an Instagram post, Lopez says she and Ja Rule shot this remix of her hit song in one day and her casual look was all her idea.

“The stylists brought me all this fancy couture from all the big designers,” she shared. “But this little known company Juicy sent these sweatsuits for me to chill and hang out in…I loved them so much I decided to wear it in the video with my throwback Adidas and my nameplate and a bun.”

She said it “shocked” everyone on set but she wanted to feel like herself. “It seemed fitting since the song is called ‘I’m Real’, so I decided to be ME,” she wrote.

Lopez was one of the very first celebrities to champion the sweatsuit brand back in the early ’00s, even wearing a peach version during a stop at TRL at the MTV Studios in N.Y.C. in 2002 (pictured below).

This delightful throwback video is just one of more to come from Lopez. (As part of her MTV VMAs countdown, she also shared set details from her “Waiting for Tonight” video.) She’s following in the footsteps of other superstars including Madonna, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé and Rihanna and more who were also honored with the award.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.