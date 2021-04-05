Jennifer Lopez's Famous Friends Praise Her as Ex Ben Affleck Comments on Her Youthful Glow

For Jennifer Lopez's InStyle cover story, Ben Affleck, along with Michelle Obama, Donatella Versace and other famous friends gush about the legendary superstar

Jennifer Lopez has held the title of superstar singer, performer and actress and for the last 30 years and to celebrate her terrific tenure, InStyle interviewed some of her famous friends and A-list co-stars for its May Beauty Issue to share a little about what makes Lopez so special.

In the interviews, stars remarked on a slew of subjects including her incredible work ethic, her skills in the kitchen (she makes a mean cookie!) and, as her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck pointed out, her ability to defy aging.

The 48-year-old actor and director opened up about Lopez, 51, to the magazine joking, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?"

"Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s … at best?" quipped Affleck, who also starred alongside Lopez in Gigli that same year.

"I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product," Lopez told the magazine. "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

"I also think I'm in the best shape of my life," she continued. "In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It's not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn't take me as long as it did in the past."

Added the multi-hyphenate star, "I do it more for my health than I do for looks, which is funny. When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!"

Jennifer Lopez for InStyle Image zoom Jennifer Lopez for InStyle's Beauty Issue | Credit: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

In the piece — during which other big names like Michelle Obama, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony also sang her praises — Affleck said he "was completely humbled and blown away by what" his ex "was committed to doing day in and day out" in terms of her "extraordinary work ethic" and "humility."

"I don't know whether people know it or not, but the most impressive thing about her (and that is a long list) was her extraordinary work ethic," he said. "She had this humility coupled with the basic assumption that not only did you have to work incredibly hard to succeed, you had to then push yourself even further."

According to the Oscar winner, Lopez's awe-inspiring traits include "the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts."

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," Affleck continued. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Anthony, 52, couldn't agree more, telling the magazine, "She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met."

Mrs. Obama remarked that what impressed her the most about Lopez is her ability to use her platform to "give voice to the voiceless."

"Whether it's working to improve health care for mothers and children, encouraging more people to vote, or singing her heart out at a presidential inauguration, Jennifer has always known that life is best when it's shared with others," the former First Lady said.

As legendary fashion designer Donatella Versace put it, Lopez is "limitless."

"It describes her perfectly. Her discipline, her courage, her resilience, her hard work, her intelligence… rarely have I met someone who had a dream and worked so hard to achieve it," says Versace, who has dressed Lopez on a number of occasions, including in her internet-breaking plunging gown. "When you are in the same room with Jennifer, you can almost feel her energy pulsating through her veins and filling the space around her. I love her with all my heart."

Affleck wasn't the only high-profile name to speak to InStyle about Lopez's youthful appearance. Said Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John, "Her skin is literal perfection. That's it. LOL. There's nothing more to say because it's true."